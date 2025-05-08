Psychedelic Science 2025 Expands Business Track, Announces Select Speakers And Featured Sessions



Investors, Entrepreneurs, and Industry Experts to Convene at the Premier Psychedelic Science Business Forum in Denver this June Featured Speakers Include Doug Drysdale, Kabir Nath, Dan Grossman, Sherry Rais, Lucia Huang, Nanea Reeves, Josh Hardman, Protik Basu, Neil Buddy Shah, M.D., Cosmo Feilding Mellen, and many more

DENVER, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Psychedelic Science – the premier global gathering for psychedelic research, medicine, policy, and culture hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) – announces featured speakers for its Business Track at the highly anticipated conference. Additional speakers and conference sessions will continue to be announced in the weeks leading up to the conference in Denver, Colorado June 16-20, 2025.

With billions of dollars flowing into psychedelic research, drug development, and emerging therapeutic models, PS2025's Business Track will offer essential insights into the commercial landscape of this field-including investment trends, business ethics, social impact, market access, and pathways for sustainable industry growth.

Psychedelic Science 2025 is where science, business, and policy converge to shape the next leap forward. The psychedelic industry is entering a critical phase of maturation-one that demands not just resilience, but collaboration, standardization, and strategic investment. To translate groundbreaking research into safe, effective, and accessible treatments, we must build an ecosystem that unites researchers, regulators, clinicians, and policymakers. Psychedelic medicine isn't just an investment opportunity-it's a collective movement to transform mental health care. Now is the time for bold, cross-disciplinary action to build a sustainable future where psychedelic therapies are not just innovative, but scalable, trusted, and transformative.

- Amy Emerson , Founder & Former CEO of Lykos Therapeutics

While regulatory approvals are a critical milestone, they're just the beginning. As psychedelic-assisted therapies move closer to the real world, companies must be ready to shift from clinical trials to launch plans-crafting smart commercialization strategies, training providers, and preparing to meet patient demand. Big questions remain: Will insurance cover these treatments? What care models will emerge? And who's going to fund the next chapter of innovation-from digital tools to scalable delivery systems? At PS2025, business leaders, investors, and healthcare innovators will dig into what it really takes to bring psychedelic therapies to market in a way that's not just effective, but equitable and enduring.

Featured Speakers in the Business Track

Select experts in finance, entrepreneurship, and industry development will take the stage to discuss the opportunities and challenges of the psychedelic industry. The Business Track will feature discussions from:



Kabir Nath – CEO of Compass Pathways

Doug Drysdale – CEO of Cybin Inc.

Dan Grossman – Former BCG Healthcare Managing Director; Head of Field Building at Psychedelic Science Funders Collaborative (PSFC)

Neil Buddy Shah, M.D. – CEO of Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI)

Jeeshan Chowdhury, M.D., Ph.D. – Founder and CEO of Journey Colab

Sherry Rais – Co-Founder and CEO of Enthea

Steve Levine, M.D. – Chief Patient Officer of Compass Pathways; Co-Founder and Former Chairman of Heading Health

Nanea Reeves – Co-Founder and CEO of TRIPP

Danny Motyka – Co-Founder and CEO of Psygen

Neil Markey – Co-Founder and CEO of Beckley Retreats

Josh Hardman – Founder and Editor of Psychedelic Alpha

Javier Muniz, M.D. – VP, Research and Development Strategy at MindMed

Ronan Levy – Founder and Former CEO of Field Trip

Jonathan Sabbagh – Co-Founder and CEO of Journey Clinical

Ingmar Gorman, Ph.D. – Co-Founder and CEO of Fluence

Liana Gillooly – Executive Director of North Star

Danielle Schlosser, Ph.D. – Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of mpathic

Kim Roddy – Co-Founder and COO of Sunstone Therapies, LLC

Cosmo Feilding Mellen – CEO of Beckley Psytech

Brandon Traux – Researcher at Collaborative for the Economics of Psychedelics at UC Berkeley

Marcus Capone – Co-Founder and CEO of TARA Mind

Lindsay Hoover – Co-Founder and Managing Partner of JLS Fund

Lucia Huang – Co-Founder and CEO of Osmind

Protik Basu – Managing Partner at Helena

Tim Schlidt – Co-Founder & Partner at Palo Santo Shelby Clark – Partner at Lionheart Ventures

From cross-sector policy innovators to regulatory changemakers and emerging leaders in psychedelic infrastructure, PS2025's Business Track spotlights the forces shaping how psychedelics move from research to real-world impact. For policymakers, entrepreneurs, clinicians, advocates, philanthropists, and systems builders, Psychedelic Science 2025 offers:



Sessions and panels focused on new legislation, regulatory reform, public health integration, drug development, clinical infrastructure, and ethical business models

Workshops on capital strategy, relational leadership, and the evolving narratives shaping the psychedelic economy

Multidisciplinary collaboration across science, community, and governance

Insight into the next wave of policy developments-and how to make them actionable Opportunities to connect with pioneers building the ecosystem for safe, equitable access



Visit PsychedelicScience.org to view full programming, register for workshops, and explore hotel and travel options. All Business workshops are included as part of the Business level registration, and available as add-ons on a limited basis. Session highlights include:

Lykos at the Crossroads: Leadership Reflections on Clinical Progress and Commercial Readiness

In this timely session, Lykos Therapeutics Director Ron Beller will offer an inside look at the company's evolving strategy following the FDA's August 2024 request for additional clinical data. From nonprofit roots to commercial readiness, this conversation offers a rare look at the challenges, pivots, and purpose driving one of the field's most-watched organizations.

The Home Stretch: Pivotal Trials and Preparing for Launch

As psychedelic drug developers approach regulatory milestones, the path to commercialization brings urgent new challenges. In this forward-looking session moderated by Former Lykos Therapeutics CEO Amy Emerson , Compass Pathways CEO Kabir Nath , Cybin CEO Doug Drysdale , and other industry leaders discuss lessons learned from Lykos' FDA experience, and what it takes to move from approval to real-world impact. From provider education and insurance access planning to building sustainable business models, panelists will explore how they're preparing to bring psychedelic therapies to market.

The Path to Insurance Coverage & Adequate Reimbursement

As psychedelic therapy moves closer to clinical reality, questions around insurance coverage and reimbursement remain wide open-and critically important. Enthea CEO Sherry Rais , UC Berkeley Economics of Psychedelics Researcher Brandon Truax , TARA Mind CEO Marcus Capone, and Martin Gisby, a market access advisor for Magnatar Access, explore where we are now in navigating billing codes, payer engagement, and early coverage conversations, and what it might take to truly integrate psychedelic care into existing healthcare and reimbursement systems.

The Psychedelic VC Perspective

How are psychedelic-focused venture capital funds assessing startups in 2025? Leading investors Tim Schlidt (Co-Founder and Partner at Palo Santo), Lindsay Hoover (Co-Founder and Managing Partner at JLS Fund), Robert Velarde (Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Iter Investments), and Shelby Clark (Partner at Lionheart Ventures) join this panel moderated by Lykos CFO Mo Septimus to discuss shifting risk tolerance, updated theses, and what it now takes to get a term sheet. From biotech to tech-enabled care, discover what funders see as promising-and what they're avoiding.

Navigating the Regulatory Approval Pathway

What does it really take to bring a psychedelic therapy through regulatory approval? This session offers an inside look at the complexities of preparing Investigational New Drug (IND) and New Drug Application (NDA) submissions, collaborating with the FDA and international regulators, and adapting psychedelic protocols to fit traditional drug development frameworks. Featuring Javier Muniz, M.D. (VP, Research and Development Strategy at MindMed; former senior medical officer at the FDA), Marion Coe, Ph.D. (Director of Clinical Development and Postmarketing Surveillance, Pinney Associates), and Jessica Eisner, M.D. (Lionheart Ventures; former FDA regulator; and expert in clinical development and pharmacovigilance), this session brings together seasoned experts to share real-world strategies, regulatory insights, and the evolving landscape of psychedelic drug approval.

Biopharma Perspective on the Psychedelics Space

This panel explores the potential for partnerships, acquisitions, and internal R&D as established pharmaceutical players begin to assess whether and how to engage with psychedelic innovation. Hear from Abbvie Global Head of Neuroscience Search & Evaluation Murali Gopalakrishnan , Ph.D., and Former BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Senior Director & Team Leader, Fabrice Beretta on evaluating psychedelic assets, de-risking uncertainty, and thinking about returns in a space that challenges traditional timelines and models. Dan Grossman , PSFC Head of Field Building, will moderate the conversation.

Psychedelic Retreats: Business Practices, Safety, and Therapeutic Approaches

As psychedelic therapies and plant medicines gain global recognition, retreats offering transformational experiences with substances like ibogaine, ayahuasca, psilocybin, and 5-MeO-DMT are emerging as key players in this expanding landscape. This panel brings together representatives from four leading psychedelic and plant medicine retreat centers, each specializing in one of these transformative medicines. Join Beond Ibogaine CEO Tom Feegel , Soltara Healing Center Founding Partner and COO Melissa Stangl , Beckley Retreats Co-Founder and CEO Neil Markey , and Tandava Retreats and F.I.V.E. Founder and CEO Joel Brierre , to explore the evolving dynamics of this burgeoning industry.

In addition to the panels and sessions listed above, PS2025 will also feature workshops on June 16-17th. Pre-registration for each workshop is required. The full lineup of business workshops includes:

The Conscious Capital Catalyst

This high-impact pitch competition brings together cutting-edge psychedelic startups and top-tier investors for a dynamic "Shark Tank"-style experience. Startups will pitch live to an expert panel, engage in audience-voted categories like“Most Fundable” and“Most Mission-Aligned,” and participate in a curated networking session. Designed to spark investment and spotlight innovation, this session is where capital meets care-and where deals take flight.

It's All Relationship: Cultivating Inner Alignment, Relational Repair, and Collective Accountability for Psychedelic Business Success

This interactive workshop explores the relational foundations of successful psychedelic businesses-from inner alignment to team dynamics and collective accountability. Through teachings, dialogue, and experiential practice, participants will gain practical tools for conflict resolution, trust-building, and values-driven leadership rooted in the ethics of the psychedelic movement. This session is designed for founders, executives, team leads, and anyone committed to growing organizations that embody the transformative values at the heart of the psychedelic movement.

The Power and Peril of Building in Psychedelics: Narrative, Capital, and the Founder's Journey

This two-part workshop dives into the stories and capital flows shaping the psychedelic industry. Part one explores how narrative-not just science-drives policy, investment, and public trust. Part two offers hard-won insights for founders navigating capital raises, board-building, and burnout in a high-stakes, values-driven space. Whether you're a founder, funder, policymaker, or strategist, this workshop offers a candid, insider look at the real forces steering the future of psychedelic healthcare-and how you can engage with them wisely.

About Psychedelic Science

Psychedelic Science 2025 (PS2025), hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS), is the world's leading psychedelic conference. Returning to the Colorado Convention Center in Denver from June 16-20, 2025 , this five-day event brings together a global community of scientists, therapists, policymakers, cultural leaders, and advocates to explore the forefront of psychedelic research, therapy, and culture. Facilitated by Superfly , known for producing iconic events such as Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, PS2025 will feature expert speakers; hands-on workshops; community events with art, music, and mindfulness activities; and scholarship opportunities to support broad participation.

Since its inception in 2010, the Psychedelic Science conference series has fostered knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building within the psychedelic ecosystem. Join thousands of attendees as we explore the transformative potential of psychedelics and shape the future of mental health, policy, and cultural understanding. For more information and registration details, visit , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

ABOUT MAPS

Founded in 1986, MAPS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit research and educational organization that develops medical, legal, and cultural contexts for people to benefit from the careful uses of psychedelics and marijuana. MAPS' conference flagship, Psychedelic Science , has been the leading convening of the psychedelic community since 2010. MAPS incubated Lykos Therapeutics, a drug-development public benefit company, and the Zendo Project , a leader in psychedelic harm reduction. Since MAPS was founded, philanthropic donors and grantors have given more than $150 million to advance research , change drug policy , and evolve education in the field of psychedelics.

