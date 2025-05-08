Operation Sindoor Not Complete Until Pahalgam Attackers Are Nabbed, Says Shiv Sena-UBT

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 8 (IANS) The Shiv Sena-UBT voiced both support for the armed forces and strong demands for further action at the all-party meeting convened in the national capital on Thursday in the wake of "Operation Sindoor", a cross-border counter-terror operation targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

While lauding the Indian Army for the precision and scale of the strikes, the Shiv Sena-UBT stressed that the operation would remain incomplete until justice is served for the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 tourists lost their lives.

"Operation Sindoor will not be complete until the six terrorists who destroyed the sindoor of our sisters are brought to justice," Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut said during the meeting.

"They should be dragged in front of India Gate, identified, eliminated, and their bodies thrown back into Pakistan. Only then will the country feel that true revenge has been taken," he said.

The party also emphasised the importance of bolstering internal security. "The country is united in this moment of crisis,” Raut said,“but we must also focus on threats within our borders. Pakistan's sleeper cells are active across the country. Ensuring internal security is the direct responsibility of the Home Ministry."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who presided over the all-party meeting, said that over 100 terrorists were killed in the strikes across Pakistan and PoK.

Later, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijuju said that all parties lauded the armed forces and spoke in one voice against terror.

"All parties showed solidarity with the government. All of them agreed that there was no scope for politics in matters of national security, and all spoke on similar lines. They complimented the armed forces and assured full support to the government," he said.

He further said that all parties showed political maturity and expressed unambiguous support for the armed forces as well as the government.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, told the media that "we have extended our full support to the government".