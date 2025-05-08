Manipur Guv Praises Red Cross For Its Support To Violence-Hit, Displaced People

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, May 8 (IANS) Manipur Governor on Thursday lauded the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for the assistance provided by it to the violence-hit and displaced people across both the hills and the valley regions of the state.

Addressing a function organised on the occasion of observance of World Red Cross Day 2025, the Governor praised the outstanding contributions of the IRCS in Manipur during the times of crisis, including natural disasters, pandemics, and the assistance provided to displaced people across both the mountainous and the valley regions.

He also acknowledged the IRCS' preparedness in disaster mitigation and encouraged greater participation of youth in humanitarian services and related activities.

The state government has established 302 relief camps to provide shelter to 59,414 people, who were displaced after the ethnic violence broke out on May 3, 2023.

The Governor also reflected on the enduring ideals of the Red Cross and the legacy of its founder, Henry Dunant, the first recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Governor affirmed that Raj Bhavan and the Manipur government would continue to extend support to the IRCS and its noble efforts.

In another event, the Governor on Thursday chaired the organising committee meeting of Shirui Lily Festival, 2025.

The meeting, held at the Raj Bhavan, extensively covered key agendas to ensure the seamless execution of the festival, addressing aspects such as budget allocation, event scheduling, security measures, transportation, crowd management, infrastructure development, accommodation arrangements, cultural programming, promotional strategies, and interdepartmental coordination.

Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, Commissioners, Secretaries, Secretary to Governor, Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of Ukhrul and Kamjong districts, representatives of the festival's organising committee attended the meeting, among others.

Shirui Lily Festival is celebrated in honour of the state flower, Shirui Lily. The celebration is during the peak blooming season of the Shirui Lily, a rare and endangered flower that can only be found in Manipur.

Shirui lily grows on top of the Shirui hills in Ukhrul district and cannot be replanted anywhere else in the world. The state flower of Manipur fills the air with its pleasant fragrance during the blooming season.

The festival is observed primarily with an aim to spread awareness and conserve the endangered state flower.

The festival provides an opportunity for people from various communities and tribes to come together, explore the highest hill-station of Manipur, the picturesque Ukhrul district and get deeper insights about the Tangkhul Naga tribe dwelling here.