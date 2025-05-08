Cynthia Rivas Hosts Exclusive Met Gala Pop-Up Featuring Bespoke Glo2facial Treatments For Celebrity Guests

Cynthia Rivas, Celebrity Esthetician, featuring Glo2Facial at The Carlyle Photo credit: Susan Shek

Glo2Facial's patented OxfoliationTM technology. Photo credit: Glo2Facial by Geneo

Renowned for her intuitive, skin-first approach, Cynthia Rivas meticulously crafted each treatment around the unique needs of her clients, blending high-performance technologies with elite skincare to achieve radiant, camera-ready results.

At the core of her pre-Gala regimen was Glo2Facial , a four-step facial platform that seamlessly combines innovation and indulgence to awaken the skin's natural regenerative power. Cynthia Rivas utilized the system's signature technologies to both revitalize and strengthen the skin barrier of her exclusive clients:



RF Pro : A warming, contour-enhancing step that delivers an instant firming effect while working at the dermal level to stimulate collagen production for long-term skin rejuvenation.

OxfoliationTM : Glo2Facial's patented, noninvasive modality that exfoliates while triggering a natural oxygenation process from within the skin-polishing the surface, encouraging barrier renewal, and accelerating regeneration at the cellular level.

Ultrasound : Gentle micro-vibrations that help infuse the skin with Glo2Facial's all-natural, EU-certified active ingredients-ensuring deep nourishment and enhanced efficacy. Detox Massage : A hands-free massage component designed to visibly depuff, promote circulation, and support lymphatic-inspired drainage to restore facial balance and definition.

Cynthia Rivas complemented the Glo2Facial with her signature sculpting technique, microcurrent therapy, LED phototherapy, and oxygen infusion-all designed to sculpt, firm, brighten, and smooth the skin. Backbar enhancements featured a curated selection of high-performance skincare products, handpicked by Rivas for their transformative results. Renowned for treating icons across fashion, celebrity, and entertainment, Rivas brought the full power of her eponymous studio, Cynthia Rivas Skin Care, to the Met Gala with ultra-luxurious pre-glam treatments that seamlessly blended timeless techniques with medical-grade innovation.

"For events like the Met Gala, it's not just about achieving a glow-it's about helping my clients feel confident and deeply connected to their skin," Rivas shared. "My treatments are designed to be both effective and luxurious, meeting the skin where it is and helping it perform at its highest level."

As celebrities prepared to take on the most photographed night of the year, Rivas' artistry ensured their complexions reflected nothing less than brilliance.

Whether you're prepping for a red carpet or just want red carpet results, Cynthia Rivas offers an unparalleled facial experience grounded in clinical precision and luxe indulgence.

For firm, glowing, confident skin, find a Glo2Facial provider near you at To book an appointment with Cynthia Rivas, visit Cynthia Rivas Skin Care at

For press inquiries, interview requests, or general inquiries, please get in touch with the team at InkWell or Geneo United:



Kristine Mills, InkWell Integrated Marketing Solutions: [email protected] Kearstin Sanders, Geneo United: [email protected] | geneo-us

SOURCE Geneo United

