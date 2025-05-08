Visiting Media Appoints Chad Kimner As SVP Of Growth & Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visiting Media, the leader in immersive sales and marketing technology for the hospitality industry, today announced the appointment of Chad Kimner as Senior Vice President of Growth & Operations. In this newly created role, Kimner will oversee Product, Marketing, and Product Studio teams while serving as a strategic partner to the CEO in driving operational excellence.

Kimner brings extensive product management and marketing expertise, along with operational leadership to Visiting Media, with a background spanning both established technology companies and high-growth startups. Most recently, he served as Director of Product Marketing at Meta's Reality Labs, where he led Go-to-Market efforts for AI, Mixed Reality, and AR products. Previously, he spent nine years at Mozilla in escalating leadership roles, including driving hockey-stick growth of the new product development portfolio.

"Chad's unique blend of product leadership and operational excellence comes at a perfect time as we scale our solutions across the global hospitality sector," said Jascha Kaykas-Wolff, CEO of Visiting Media. "His proven track record in building robust product management and marketing systems and driving cross-functional alignment will help us move with greater clarity and purpose as we enter our next growth phase."

In his role, Kimner will focus on strengthening the connection between product development and go-to-market execution. He will partner closely with industry veterans at Visiting Media Steve Sackman, SVP Sales, and Kevin Huang, SVP Customer Experience, to ensure a unified approach across the entire customer journey.

"I'm thrilled to join Visiting Media at such a pivotal moment in the company's growth story," said Kimner. "The team has built an impressive foundation with industry-leading immersive technology. I look forward to helping scale our impact through disciplined product management, operational rigor, and strategic alignment across our go-to-market functions."

Kimner holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson and a BA from Middlebury College. His appointment is effective May 12, 2025.

About Visiting Media

Visiting Media is a leading hospitality company revolutionizing the industry through technology, offering cutting-edge immersive media production (360°, 3D, drone video and CGI virtual tours) and leading software that empowers businesses to engage with clients and enhance their guest experiences. Their innovations are revolutionizing immersive sales enablement and digital asset management for property and above-property sales and marketing teams around the world by harnessing the power of immersion to gain a competitive edge.

