Copenhagen, 8 May 2025

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 12/2025

CeMat A/S acquires right of perpetual usufruct to land plot in Bielany, Warsaw

CeMat A/S is pleased to announce that it has obtained a binding decision confirming its acquisition by law of the right of perpetual usufruct (RPU) to 75% of the shares in a plot of land designated for road use on Wólczyńska Street, in the Bielany district of Warsaw. The decision relates to a land plot covering a total area of 1,155 sqm, and grants the company the right of perpetual usufruct until 2089. This binding decision provides the legal basis for registering the RPU in the land and mortgage register.

The acquired plot is currently being used by the company for internal roads, which are a component of the street layout within the property complex, contributing both to the company's current rental operations and future investment plans in Warsaw's Bielany district.

The Bielany complex covers a total area of 159,300 sqm. The CeMat Group has the perpetual usufruct right to circa 58% of the property, the ownership right to circa 1% of the property and the right of possession to 41% of the property.

The final value of the acquired property will be determined following an independent valuation process.

Obtaining the legal title to the plot is an important step towards achieving CeMat's 2025 goals.





