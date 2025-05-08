The Moon Shift Wins Gold And Silver Awards In Debut At Prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Photo Credit: The Moon Shift

Artisanal Destilado de Agave Rooted in Oaxaca, Inspired by the Moon - Born From a Love of Food, Tradition and Connection

- Dan Grocki, Co-FounderKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Moon Shift Wins Gold and Silver Awards in Debutat Prestigious San Francisco World Spirits CompetitionKansas City, MO – May 8, 2025 - The Moon Shift Destilado de Agave is proud to announce that it has been recognized with two major awards at the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), one of the world's most respected and influential spirits contests.The Moon Shift's Madrecuixe captured a Gold Medal with an impressive score of 94 points, solidifying its place among the finest mezcals in the world. Meanwhile, The Moon Shift's Espadín was awarded a Silver Medal, further demonstrating Moon Shift's commitment to excellence and artisanal craftsmanship.With deep roots in Oaxaca, The Moon Shift was co-founded by husband-and-wife duo Dan Grocki and Cathy Owen, alongside Gabriel González Pérez and crafted by fourth-generation Maestro Mezcalero Israel Pérez Santiago in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca."This recognition from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is a tremendous honor," said Dan Grocki, Co-Founder of The Moon Shift. "Our journey has always been about authenticity, craftsmanship, and sharing the magic of Oaxaca. We're thrilled that the judges recognized the passion and dedication that goes into each bottle.”The Moon Shift is a small-batch, destilado de agave brand inspired by the rhythms of the moon and the sacred traditions of mezcal -making. Every batch of The Moon Shift is meticulously handcrafted - from harvesting mature agave to stone-crushing and small-batch distillation - ensuring that each sip captures the spirit of its origins.“This achievement is a testament to the beautiful synergy between Daniel, Cathy, myself, and the extraordinary talent of our friend and Maestro Mezcalero, Israel Pérez Santiago and his family,” said González, co-founder and Brand Ambassador for The Moon Shift.“I'm deeply honored to know Israel - a true guardian of tradition whose dedication, artistry, and mastery give soul to every bottle. These awards belong to his legacy, and we are proud to share it with the world through our product.”The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, established in 2000, is known for its rigorous judging process. A panel of industry-leading experts conducts blind tastings to ensure a level playing field and true recognition of excellence.Award Details:.Gold Medal - The Moon Shift Madrecuixe, Mezcal Category, Oaxaca, Mexico [44% ABV].Silver Medal - The Moon Shift Espadín, Mezcal Category, Oaxaca, Mexico [46% ABV]About The Moon ShiftThe Moon Shift is a small-batch, artisanal destilado de agave brand handcrafted in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca. Inspired by the moon's rhythms and mezcal's sacred traditions, The Moon Shift honors the land, people, and stories behind every sip. Founded by Dan Grocki, Cathy Owen, and Gabriel González Pérez – The Moon Shift blends sustainability, authenticity, and soul. For more information about Moon Shift Mezcal and its award-winning mezcals, visit moonshiftspirits | Instagram: @moonshiftspiritsAbout The San Francisco World Spirits CompetitionThe San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) is the oldest and largest competition of its kind, setting the industry standard for excellence. Medal winners range from globally renowned distilleries to rising small-batch producers, many of whom have gained widespread recognition through the competition. More info at

Will Gregory

WGPR

+1 816-645-6116

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.