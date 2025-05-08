CAMP Systems

Alpine Helicopters

MERRIMACK, N.H. and KELOWNA, BC, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CAMP Systems International and Alpine Helicopters are pleased to announce a strategic partnership that will enhance Alpine's maintenance and inventory operations across its fleet of 40 helicopters. The agreement includes the implementation of CAMP's industry-leading Maintenance Management (CAMP MTX) and Inventory Management (CAMP IMS) solutions, integrated with an advanced data platform, delivering near real-time, transformed reliability and compliance insights.

As Alpine continues expanding its helicopter fleet to support critical services across tourism, mining, firefighting, and heliskiing operations, the company invests in solutions that drive safety, efficiency, and operational readiness. By adopting CAMP's integrated suite of maintenance and inventory programs, Alpine will strengthen its ability to streamline operations, reduce downtime, and maintain the highest standards of reliability.

CAMP Systems and Alpine Helicopters Sign Landmark Agreement to Modernize Fleet Operations

"Alpine Helicopters is taking another significant step toward securing its future by implementing the CAMP Maintenance and Inventory Management programs," said Scott Hayward, Director of Maintenance at Alpine Helicopters. "As our fleet continues to grow, leveraging industry-leading systems like CAMP allows us to enhance safety, reliability, and operational oversight. CAMP will streamline maintenance tracking, improve inventory control, and ensure our operations remain at the forefront of the industry-solidifying Alpine's position as a trusted and progressive leader in aviation."

"We are proud to partner with Alpine Helicopters to support their commitment to safety and operational excellence with CAMP's industry-leading maintenance management system," said Ty Harris, Helicopter Sales Director at CAMP Systems. "By integrating with CAMP's advanced cloud data platform, we are able to offer Alpine advanced data capabilities that will elevate their decision-making and fleet performance."

This collaboration between CAMP and Alpine represents more than just a technology upgrade-it's a long-term partnership built on a shared commitment to safety, reliability, and operational excellence. By combining CAMP's proven maintenance and inventory solutions with Alpine's industry expertise and mission-driven operations, both organizations are setting a new standard for how data and technology can drive smarter, more efficient rotorcraft operations.

About Alpine Helicopters

Alpine Helicopters is a leading Canadian helicopter operator with decades of experience providing exceptional aviation services. From heliski programs in partnership with CMH, to fire suppression, mining support, and breathtaking heli tours through the Rocky Mountains, Alpine is committed to delivering safe, reliable, and innovative service. With an expanding fleet and growing operational scope, Alpine continues to lead with excellence in every aspect of its operations.

About CAMP Systems International

CAMP Systems is the aviation industry's leading provider of aircraft maintenance tracking, engine health monitoring, and inventory management services. Serving thousands of operators worldwide, CAMP's solutions are trusted across business aviation, commercial, and rotorcraft fleets to improve compliance, streamline operations, and optimize performance. CAMP is privately held by Hearst.

