Angiography Equipment Market To Hit USD 17.92 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Cardiovascular Disease Cases And Breakthrough Imaging Technologies | SNS Insider

Global Angiography Equipment Market Size Analysis: According to SNS Insider, The Angiography Equipment Market was estimated at USD 10.53 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.92 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The angiography equipment market is experiencing strong growth, driven by the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the rising demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. Technological innovations in imaging solutions, such as AI-based systems and enhanced catheter-based systems, are improving diagnostic accuracy and efficiency. Moreover, the growing geriatric population and increasing healthcare investments are among the major drivers for the use of advanced angiography equipment globally.

U.S. Angiography Equipment Market Trends The U.S. Angiography Equipment Market was estimated at USD 3.54 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 5.73 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.51% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The United States is the market leader in the North American angiography equipment market because of its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and well-established presence of top medical device firms. The increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and the swift adoption of sophisticated imaging technologies also consolidate the country's leadership in the market. Key Angiography Equipment Companies Profiled in the Report

Siemens Healthineers (Artis zee angiography system)

GE Healthcare (Innova IGS 530)

Philips Healthcare (Azurion 7 C20)

Canon Medical Systems (Alphenix Core+)

Shimadzu Corporation (Trinias series)

Boston Scientific (TAXUSTM LiberteTM Paclitaxel-Eluting Coronary Stent System)

Medtronic (Resolute Onyx Drug-Eluting Stent)

Abbott Laboratories (XIENCE Sierra Everolimus-Eluting Coronary Stent System)

Terumo Corporation (Misago Peripheral Self-expanding Stent)

B. Braun Melsungen (SeQuent Please NEO Drug-Eluting Balloon Catheter)

Cardinal Health (Cordis PALMAZ Blue Coronary Stent System)

Edwards Lifesciences (SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve)

Biotronik (Orsiro Mission Drug-Eluting Stent System)

Teleflex (MANTA Vascular Closure Device) Inari Medical (ClotTriever Thrombectomy System) Angiography Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 10.53 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 17.92 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.11% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

By Product, Angiography Systems Segment Dominates the Market, Contrast Media Segment to Register Fastest Growth

In 2023, the angiography systems segment dominated the angiography equipment market with 22.90% market share because it is at the center of the diagnostic and interventional cardiovascular treatments. Hospitals and cardiac centers turn to sophisticated systems more and more to visualize in real-time the blood vessels, particularly in the diagnosis and treatment of coronary artery disease. These systems provide high-definition imaging, incorporate with other techniques such as CT or MRI, and assist in minimally invasive interventions. Moreover, the increase in the global cardiovascular disease burden and the increasing demand for digital and hybrid angiography systems, particularly in advanced healthcare facilities, further supported their implementation across clinical facilities, solidifying the segment's leadership throughout the year.

The contrast media segment is expected to record the fastest growth throughout the forecast period due to the rise in the number of angiographic procedures that are dependent on these agents for good vascular visualization. Contrast media improve the visibility of blood vessels, helping clinicians to make correct diagnoses and conduct precise interventions. Increased demand for non-invasive diagnostic imaging, an increase in older patients with complex cardiovascular diseases, and an increase in peripheral angiography procedures are driving segment growth. Also, continued innovations in safer and low-allergenic contrast agents and wider coverage across the emerging markets further fuel the need for contrast media in angiography applications.

By Technology, X-ray Segment Dominates the Angiography Equipment Market

The X-ray technology segment accounted for a significant share in the angiography equipment market in 2023, owing to its broad clinical use, economic efficiency, and high-resolution images for vascular analysis. X-ray-based angiography is still considered the gold standard for diagnosing cardiovascular and peripheral vascular illnesses, particularly in intervention procedures. Real-time imaging provided by the technology is necessary in guiding catheters and stents accurately. Its combination with digital subtraction angiography (DSA) systems also improves image resolution by removing background anatomy. The existence of X-ray systems in fixed and mobile configurations, combined with steady innovation in flat-panel detectors and imaging software, has increased their clinical usefulness and market dominance.

By Procedure, Coronary Segment Dominates the Angiography Equipment Market

In 2023, the coronary angiography segment led the market for angiography equipment because of the widespread prevalence of coronary artery diseases (CAD) and the increasing global burden of cardiovascular conditions. Coronary angiography is an important diagnostic test that is utilized to assess blockages or narrowing of the coronary arteries, which is essential in assessing heart disease. The increasing demand for early intervention and interventional procedures like stent placement and angioplasty further drives the use of coronary angiography. Also, improving imaging technology to enhance the accuracy and results of coronary procedures has contributed heavily to the dominance of the segment in the market.

By Application, Diagnostic Segment Dominates the Angiography Equipment Market

In 2023, the diagnostic segment dominated the angiography equipment market on account of the growing need for early and precise diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases. Diagnostic angiography plays a crucial role in the detection of arterial blockage, aneurysm, and other vascular diseases, and hence is an important procedure in patient treatment. As the incidence of heart diseases and the necessity for accurate diagnostic equipment to drive treatment are on the rise, the market for diagnostic angiography equipment is in high demand. Moreover, technological improvements in imaging technologies with higher resolution and quicker results have also enhanced the dominance of the diagnostic segment in the market.

Angiography Equipment Market Segmentation

By Product



Angiography Systems

Catheters

Guidewire

Balloons

Contrast Media

Vascular Closure Devices Angiography Accessories

By Technology



X-Ray

MRA CT

By Procedure



Coronary

Endovascular Neurovascular

By Application



Diagnostic Therapeutic

Regional Outlook

North America Dominates the Angiography Equipment Market, Asia Pacific Expected to Register Fastest Growth

North America leads in the market of angiography devices because of a well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region, a high level of cardiovascular diseases, and excellent investment in developing imaging technologies. The region takes advantage of optimum reimbursement policies, early adoption, and high interest in new diagnostic solutions. Sustainable R&D functions and an ageing population demanding vascular imaging also encourage market growth within nations like the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth in the market for angiography equipment over the forecast period. Growth is being driven by a very fast-growing population of patients, an escalating number of cases for heart conditions, and developing healthcare infrastructure in growing economies like India and China. Efforts from governments to enhance diagnostic power, coupled with an increasing level of healthcare awareness and greater investment in medical imaging solutions, are propelling the growth of the market. Low-cost manufacturing also aids in making these devices affordable and penetrates throughout the region.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Incidence and Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases (2023)

5.2 Angiography Equipment Adoption Trends (2023), by Region

5.3 Technological Advancements and Product Penetration (2023-Present)

5.4 Healthcare Spending on Angiography Equipment, by Region (Government, Commercial, Private, Out-of-Pocket), 2023

5.5 Installed Base and Replacement Trends (2020-2032)

5.6 Pricing Trends and Reimbursement Scenario (2023-Present)

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Angiography Equipment Market by Product

8. Angiography Equipment Market by Technology

9. Angiography Equipment Market by Procedure

10. Angiography Equipment Market by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

