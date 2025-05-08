Display Week 2025: Sunled To Demo Near-Infrared Technology That Brings The Benefits Of Natural Sunlight Indoors

SunLED Logo

SunLED's technology can be integrated into laptops and screens

SunBooster by SunLED Life Sciences is the first Near-Infrared device that brings the systemic health benefits of sunlight indoors

The technology can be integrated into screens to deliver the essential part of sunlight absent in indoor light to users while they work, improving well-being

- Dr. Anne Berends, CTO and co-founder of SunLEDSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SunLED Life Science , a health-centered technology startup, today announced plans to demo its Near-Infrared technology that brings the benefits of natural sunlight indoors at Display Week 2025 . SunLED's technology components are easily integrated into any computer or laptop screen or external webcam, and deliver a healthy dose of Near-Infrared light (NIR) – the essential part of sunlight absent in indoor light – to users while they work. A large number of people in industrialized countries worldwide spend the majority of their day indoors, and SunLED's technology is scientifically proven to boost mental and physical well-being. SunLED will showcase the potential of its NIR components at Display Week from May 11-16, 2025, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center, Exhibit Hall, Booth #1740. View a short video about SunLED here .All indoor lighting lacks Near-Infrared light - an essential, invisible part of the solar spectrum that makes up 50% of sunlight. SunLED's technology uses positive photobiomodulation to bring healthy NIR light indoors. According to a recent study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, NIR light may lower resting heart rate and have positive effects on energy and mood, improving physical and mental well-being. The average person spends 90% of their waking hours indoors, deprived of NIR light, which may lead to adverse health effects. As windows filter out NIR, even sunlight that shines through a window cannot help with the growing global health issues caused by modern indoor lifestyles.SunLED Technology Integration.SunLED's patented technology integrates with computer and laptop screens, web cams, car interiors and general lighting. The company recently launched its SunLED Qualified Supplier Program, which provides effective solutions for manufacturers and brands looking for high-quality lighting components and solutions. The program ensures licensees can access components from fully trained Qualified Components Manufacturers (QCMs) and maintain supplier performance criteria.All QCMs are established global entities with a proven track record in manufacturing and selling near-infrared emitting components suitable for implementing SunLED technology. Working with QCMs ensures companies receive the highest quality components and technological support. Signed QCMs in SunLED's Qualified Supplier Program include Ams OSRAM, Lumileds, and Luminus.​​“Today's modern lifestyle hinders people from exposure to the very driver of life on Earth - sunlight. Our ancestors spent centuries outdoors in the sun. Spending time in the office or at home: working, studying, enjoying your free time while looking at screens, we barely get the amount of sunlight our bodies need,” said Dr. Anne Berends, CTO and co-founder of SunLED.“Our technology can be integrated into almost any product to improve the well-being of its users and fundamentally change indoor screen time for everyone, from children and employees to the elderly. We envision a world where everyone has access to the benefits of natural sunlight even while indoors at work, at home, or driving in a vehicle.”At Display Week, SunLED will also feature SunBooster, an easy-to-use USB-C-powered device that attaches to computer monitors and laptops. It is the first near-infrared device that brings the wellness-supporting qualities of natural sunlight indoors and makes them accessible to the majority of people worldwide, enabling them to integrate effortlessly into their daily routines.Contact ... to set up a meeting at Display Week 2025 between May 11-16 in San Jose, or learn more at .About SunLED Life ScienceSunLED Life Science researches and develops lighting solutions that bring the health benefits of sunlight indoors. Our patented and scientifically proven Near-Infrared technology promotes health and well-being and easily integrates into various devices like screens and luminaires, car dashboards, and more. We envision a world where everyone can access the benefits of natural sunlight indoors.Founded in 2024, SunLED Life Science is a privately held company headquartered in Amsterdam. Follow SunLED Life Science on LinkedIn or learn more at .

Mindy M. Hull

Mercury Global Partners for SunLED

+1 415-889-9977

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.