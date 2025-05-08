GCO Partners With Google News Initiative And Al Jazeera Media Institute To Deliver Media Training

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Government Communications Office (GCO), in collaboration with the Google News Initiative and Al Jazeera Media Institute, delivered a training program on Best Practices in Digital Transformation. The program brought together news directors, journalists and representatives from across Qatar's media landscape.

This initiative aims to empower Qatar's media institutions with cutting-edge digital technologies, particularly AI, to enhance journalistic excellence.

GCO Director Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al-Thani emphasised: "Qatar increasingly recognises the media sector as a cornerstone for building public awareness and engagement.

Our collaboration with Google and Al Jazeera Media Institute demonstrates our commitment to fostering a media environment grounded in innovation and digital literacy."

He further noted: "By forging strategic partnerships with global industry leaders, we're enhancing Qatar's media capabilities and equipping professionals with skills to leverage smart technologies to create a credible, innovative and impactful content. This marks a crucial step toward creating a modern local media environment that aligns with our sustainable development goals."

News and Publishing Partnerships Lead for MENA at Google Mazen Sabbagh said: "The program aimed to empower journalists and news directors to leverage advanced digital tools, including AI, to enhance their journalistic practices.”

Al Jazeera Media Institute Director Eman Al Amri emphasised that newsroom innovation-particularly through AI integration-represents a critical investment in the future of media operations.

This training forms a part of the GCO's professional development series, designed to strengthen Qatar's media and communications ecosystem. Through capacity-building initiatives, these programs support professionals in navigating developments within the global media landscape, in line with the Third National Development Strategy.