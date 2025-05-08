Prime Minister Inaugurates 34Th Edition Of Doha International Book Fair

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani inaugurated on Thursday the 34th edition of the Doha International Book Fair (DIBF) under the theme 'From Engraving to Writing.' The fair will run through May 17 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

A number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers, as well as heads of diplomatic missions, ranking officials and the guests of the exhibition.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs visited the exhibition pavilions, which include 522 publishing houses from 43 countries. His Excellency was briefed on the works showcased by Qatari, Arab, and international publishers, as well as the latest publications and manuscripts from the Ministry of Culture, government entities, and participating cultural institutions, especially the State of Palestine's pavilion - the guest honor of this edition. Palestine is participating with a special pavilion and a diverse cultural program that highlights authentic Palestinian heritage and intellectual and literary output, and features a variety of traditional and artistic performances.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs also launched Doha Magazine, which is returning to publication in a new look - as a cultural platform affiliated with the Ministry of Culture.