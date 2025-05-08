Big Prizes, Fan Zone Announced As QSL Prepares For Qatar Cup Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stars League (QSL) yesterday announced the arrangements and preparations for Qatar Cup 2025 final between Al Sadd and Al Duhail on Saturday at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium of Al Sadd club (kick-off 7pm).

The announcement was made at a press conference held at QSL Headquarters, attended by Hassan Rabiah Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Communication at QSL, and Ahmed Salman Al Adsani, Director of Competitions at QSL, in the presence of media representatives and Qatar Cup Ambassadors.



Al Kuwari said,“I welcome all attendees and congratulate both teams on qualifying for the final of the glorious cup to which we attach great importance in terms of preparations and arrangements, in co-operation and co-ordination with all stakeholders and partners, to ensure a distinguished performance at all levels.”

Tickets for the match went on sale on May 5, and are available only through QSL's official website href="" qs .

A dedicated fan zone will be active two hours before kick-off and will feature related facilities and entertainment activities with the aim of providing a unique fan experience.

Valuable prizes will also be available through a raffle, including a car as well as cash prizes totalling QR10,000 for each participant in the Golden Goal half-time activation. Al Kuwari extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to all sponsors, partners, stakeholders, media organisations, Host Broadcaster and Qatar Cup 2025 Ambassadors.

Al Adsani said,“We congratulate both teams on their participation in the Qatar Cup 2025 final. We also emphasise that our preparations are going on well to ensure a distinguished final, in co-ordination with the two clubs and all relevant parties. We thank them all for their co-operation.”

A technical meeting was held with representatives of both teams to discuss organisational procedures, match-day operations and coronation.