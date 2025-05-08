'Qatar Places Great Importance On Building Integrated Commercial, Industrial And Financial System'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar places great importance on building a flexible and integrated commercial, industrial, and financial system based on the highest standards of innovation, supported by advanced digital infrastructure and balanced, stable economic policies, said Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki at the 'Qatar Trade and Treasury Transformation Summit', yesterday.

Held under the patronage of Minister of Commerce and Industry, H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani the summit discussed the modern trends and views in trade and treasury sector, digital transformation in banking operations and its role in enhancing corporate treasury capabilities through innovative and intelligent cash and payment solutions.

Delivering the opening speech, MoCI Undersecretary, said“The summit serves as a strategic platform for exchanging expertise and discussing the future of business and digital transformation in the finance sector and smart commerce. It also provides an opportunity to explore the best practices and adopt innovative solutions that contribute to building a sustainable future.”

He pointed out that over the past years, Qatar has actively invested in developing its technological infrastructure to embrace emerging technologies, keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and attract more investment in this field.

Al Malki said,“Technological transformation and innovation lie at the heart of the country's national strategies, serving as key pillars in the restructuring of the national economy and the transition toward a digital, efficient, and sustainable future,” he added.



He highlighted the pivotal role of the private sector in supporting the economic, industrial, and commercial system by focusing on innovation and keeping pace with the technological revolution. He said,“We look forward to the constructive discussions during this summit, which we believe will foster fruitful partnerships and drive sustainable transformation in trade and treasury-ultimately enhancing our global competitiveness and advancing our sustainable development goals.”

Organised by Qatar Chamber and the International Chamber of Commerce - Qatar (ICC Qatar) and co-organised by MERGE Events, the summit aims to foster innovation and accelerate digital development in Qatar.

Also, addressing the event, Chairman of Qatar Chamber and the International Chamber of Commerce Qatar, Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani, affirmed that the summit reflects Qatar's commitment to investing in a knowledge-based economy. This commitment is in line with the wise directives of the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and is being pursued through a strategic plan rooted in innovation, efficiency, and flexibility-placing Qatar at the forefront among leading nations in this field, he noted.

He also affirmed the Qatar Chamber's and ICC Qatar's conviction that the private sector is the best qualified to set global business standards that foster innovation and drive development in the financial and commercial sectors.

Sheikh Khalifa said,“The summit's working sessions address key areas such as the digitisation of trade finance, treasury transformation, cross-border payments, and the key role of artificial intelligence in enhancing the capabilities of treasury professionals in both large and small companies, along with other factors that foster a culture of financial planning and sound institutional investment.

The event saw a large gathering of business owners, experts, speakers, and participants from around the world. It also witnessed several panel discussions.