Azerbaijan Refunds Over 66.7 M Manats In VAT To Consumers

Under the“Refund of VAT” program, more than 55.96 million manats in Value Added Tax (VAT) was refunded to individual consumers in Azerbaijan during the period from January to April 2025, Azernews reports. The refunds applied to ...

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%