Azerbaijan Refunds Over 66.7 M Manats In VAT To Consumers
Under the“Refund of VAT” program, more than 55.96 million manats in Value Added Tax (VAT) was refunded to individual consumers in Azerbaijan during the period from January to April 2025, Azernews reports. The refunds applied to ...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment