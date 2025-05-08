Republic Services To Build State-Of-The-Art Recycling Center In The St. Louis Area

Company expects the 105,000-square-foot facility to play a vital role in improving recycling rates throughout Greater St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG ), a leader in the environmental services industry, today announced plans to construct a state-of-the-art recycling center in Bridgeton, Mo., to serve Greater St. Louis and the region. Republic Services expects the facility, anticipated to open in mid-2027, will have higher capacity and more advanced technology than current facilities in the area, helping to improve recycling rates.

The 105,000-square-foot recycling center is estimated to manage recyclables from approximately 3 million people throughout Greater St. Louis and surrounding communities. The high-capacity facility will process up to 45 tons, or nine truckloads, of single-stream recyclables per hour, including paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs, aluminum and metal food and beverage cans, and glass bottles and jars.

"Our investment in this new recycling center reinforces Republic Services' commitment to circularity, sustainability and the St. Louis community," said Republic Services Area President Andrew Wempe. "It will meet growing demand for recycling throughout Greater St. Louis and help our customers achieve their sustainability goals."

The facility will be designed with cutting-edge recycling technology, including a minimum of 10 optical sorters that use digital recognition to identify and separate paper or plastic in milliseconds, screening technology to sort recycling material by size and remove unrecyclable material from the stream, and artificial intelligence (AI) to help reduce contamination. AI system data also will enable real-time adjustments to maximize the volume of materials recycled.

Groundbreaking, contingent on the permitting process, is anticipated to occur in the first quarter of 2026. The project is expected to create up to 200 full-time construction jobs, and 60 full-time employees will work at the facility once completed.

Republic Services has a large presence in Greater St. Louis. The company employs nearly 1,000 people in the area and operates 12 facilities, including hauling locations, transfer stations, recycling centers and disposal sites.

The company also actively supports Greater St. Louis through community investment and volunteer initiatives. Over the last seven years, support from Republic Services and the Republic Services Charitable Foundation to area nonprofits has positively impacted more than 360,000 people in Greater St. Louis and more than 650,000 people throughout Missouri.

As one of the nation's largest recyclers, Republic Services processes 5 million tons of recyclable materials annually through 75 facilities across the country.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity and support decarbonization are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices .

INFORMATION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking information about us that is intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "guidance," "expect," "will," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "can," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance and are based upon our current expectations, which we believe to be reasonable, but cannot assure you will prove to be correct. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements are our ability to realize the expected benefits of our recycling center, our expectations regarding the impact of the center, the volume of materials it can process, and the jobs and other benefits it will create. More information on factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated is included from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media

Republic Services Media Relations

[email protected]

480-757-9770

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.

