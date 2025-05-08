Masterclass Announces Skin Health: A Science-Backed Guide To Healthy Skin

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Presented in 20 short, easy-to-watch-episodes, Skin Health is an encyclopedia for all things skin. Members can choose their own adventure within a specific area or they can watch the entire series and learn everything they need to know about skincare. The series breaks down the fundamentals of skincare-from decoding ingredient lists to understanding your skin's biggest concerns. Whether members are dealing with acne, eczema, aging skin, chapped lips, hyperpigmentation, or product overload, they will walk away with real advice, science-backed solutions and the tools to build a smarter routine that works for their skin, lifestyle and budget.

In this series, members will learn from four leading experts in the skincare and beauty industries:



Dr. Shereene Idriss , board-certified dermatologist and founder of Idriss Dermatology. In 2018, she began sharing informative videos debunking myths and misinformation on the internet from her bed on Instagram, quickly earning the title of #PillowtalkDerm. Her following has since grown to more than three million across platforms. She emphasizes that any tan is sun damage, and shares why SPF is essential for everyone-regardless of skin tone. She will teach members how to choose the right sunscreen, how to layer it with makeup, and how sun exposure accelerates visible aging and risk of skin cancer.

Dr. Michelle Henry is a board-certified dermatologist, fellowship-trained Mohs surgeon, and a nationally recognized expert in aesthetic dermatology and skin of color. She is a Clinical Instructor of Dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College and the Founder of Skin & Aesthetic Surgery of Manhattan. In this series, she shares her expertise on sunscreen science, combating hair loss, healthy aging, and the impact of nutrition on skin vitality.

Dr. April Armstrong , professor and chief of dermatology at UCLA, breaks down how to shower smarter, not harder. She shares why lukewarm water, shorter showers, and skipping harsh soaps matter. Members will learn the difference between hair care and scalp care, and how shampoo and conditioner should be used to prevent irritation and buildup. Ron Robinson , a celebrity cosmetic chemist and founder of the skincare brand, BeautyStat, gives members the tools to become savvier skincare consumers. He pulls back the curtain on how products are really made, explains which ingredients are worth the investment-like serums with vitamin C-and which ones are just hype, helping members build a routine that works without breaking the bank.

