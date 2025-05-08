Associated Bank Announces David Stein Retirement
Stein joined Associated Bank in 2005 as regional president for the company's former South-Central Region, leading all the bank's businesses in Madison and southwestern Wisconsin. Under his leadership, the bank has built up its branch network and mortgage business, introduced a suite of digital products, and increased customer satisfaction scores. Associated has completed phase two of its strategic plan and Stein will help lead the development of the next phase before fully retiring at the end of 2025.
"It's been my honor to lead consumer and business banking over the past 17 years and I'm incredibly proud of all we have accomplished together," said Stein. "I'm excited to play a role in shaping the next strategic plan as we position the bank for continued growth and success."
Steven Zandpour will transition into head of consumer and business banking, effective July 1, 2025. Zandpour joined Associated Bank in January 2024 as executive vice president, director of retail banking and was promoted to deputy head consumer and business banking in January 2025.
ABOUT ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP
Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB ) has total assets of $43 billion and is the largest bank holding company based in Wisconsin. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from nearly 200 banking locations serving more than 100 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri. The company also operates loan production offices in Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, New York, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC. More information about Associated Banc-Corp is available at .
Media Contact
Andrea Kozek
Vice President / Senior Manager, Public Relations
920-491-7518
SOURCE Associated Banc-Corp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment