Coverage Denied, Lives Disrupted: Real Patients And Real Consequences In A Broken Appeals System
These two incredible stories highlight a systemic problem in healthcare: payers disregarding plan language and legal obligations under ERISA (The Employee Retirement Income Security Act), while patients bear the medical and financial consequences. This roundtable discussion will explore what went wrong, how both women ultimately prevailed, and the legal and strategic tools that helped them succeed.
Led by R. Kendall Smith, Jr., MD, SFHM, ACPA-C, Chief Medical Officer of AHDAM and Payerwatch Inc., this session will be especially relevant for clinicians, benefit administrators, plan sponsors, and patient advocates navigating unjust denials.
