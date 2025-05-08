Clearent By Xplor Launches Xplor Capital, Enabling Saas Providers To Easily Embed Business Financing Into Software

The low-lift integration counters traditional lending processes by getting funds to business owners via the software solutions they're using today

ATLANTA, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearent by Xplor , a leading U.S. payment processor under Xplor Technologies , has today announced the launch of Xplor Capital , an innovative embedded financing solution for software providers and their merchants. This new offering is made possible through a strategic partnership with Parafin, a "capital as a service platform" specializing in capital solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Following the successful launch of Xplor Capital for small businesses, this extension allows Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers to integrate merchant financing capabilities directly into their software ecosystems.

More and more businesses are actively seeking accessible, fast, financing options to fuel their growth, with 67% of U.S. small-business owners planning to pursue funding within the next 12 months.1 However, 77% of small business owners are concerned about their ability to access capital, highlighting widespread anxiety over financing and a challenging lending environment.2

SaaS providers can use Xplor Capital to drive merchant growth by providing fast, frictionless access to capital – without the hurdles of traditional financing. With Clearent by Xplor's embedded payments infrastructure, and financing via its partnership with Parafin, software providers can offer customers pre-approved funding options based on sales data rather than credit scores – fueling growth and increasing software platform engagement.

"Cash flow is the most critical enabler of small business success, and the ability to access capital easily within SMB software ecosystems is a game changer," said Nick Campbell, Chief Product Officer, Payments at Xplor Technologies. "With Xplor Capital, software platforms offering our embedded payments suite of tooling can now extend efficient access to the capital merchants need – embedded within the software solutions they use every day to drive their business."

Software providers integrating Xplor Capital can provide flexible funding solutions to merchants, empowering them to invest in expansion, manage cash flow, and cover operating expenses. The program is designed to be low lift for SaaS providers, with minimal development required.

Frictionless Financing: Merchants receive pre-approved funding offers based on their sales volume, eliminating lengthy applications and credit checks.

Embedded Growth Solution: Software providers can integrate Xplor Capital with a simple API or branded loan widget, increasing the value of their software.

Increased Revenue: Businesses using financing can see a revenue boost. Predictable Transparent Repayments: Merchants repay their funding through a one-time fixed fee, and automatic deductions from a fixed percentage of sales, with no late fees or hidden interest.

Demand for alternative funding options is on the rise as traditional loan applications decline.3 "Xplor Capital eliminates the hurdles of lengthy submission forms and extended waiting periods – if approved, funds are available in as little as one business day," confirms Michelle Van Horn, VP Product Partnerships at Xplor Technologies. "With up to two thirds of small business owners saying that they now rely on their personal savings to finance their business4 – it's more important than ever for them to have access to fast, flexible capital."

Xplor Capital is now available to all Clearent by Xplor software partners and their customers. To learn more visit the website .

Notes to editors:

Parafin disclosure: All loans are issued by Celtic Bank. All loans and offers are subject to credit approval, identity verification, and are subject to periodic review and may change without notice. Bank transfers are subject to review.

About Xplor Technologies

Xplor Technologies is a global platform combining Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) with embedded payments, and tools to help businesses grow and succeed. We provide enterprise-grade SaaS solutions for businesses in "everyday life" verticals: Childcare & Education, Fitness & Wellbeing, Field Services, and Personal Services – alongside a global cloud-based payment processing platform. With operations in North America, Australasia, Asia, Europe, and the UK, Xplor Technologies serves over 106,000 businesses, processing more than $37 billion in payments across 20 markets in 2024.

Clearent by Xplor allows merchants and partners to accept payments anywhere, anytime, with a complete range of payments solutions including point-of-sale, ecommerce, mobile, in-app, recurring billing, e-invoicing, and auto-reconciliation.

SOURCE Xplor Technologies

