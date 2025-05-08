Associated Bank Announces Promotion Of Steven Zandpour To Executive Vice President, Head Of Consumer And Business Banking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Steve's people-first leadership and steadfast commitment to both colleagues and customers have been key contributors to our business growth and improved customer experience," said Harmening. "He is well-positioned to further accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value through enhanced products and services that align with our customers' evolving needs."

Zandpour joined Associated Bank in January 2024 as executive vice president, director of retail banking and was promoted to deputy head of consumer and business banking and the bank's Executive Leadership Team in January 2025.

He will continue to oversee revenue growth for consumer and business banking and lead the bank's branch network, contact centers and other sales and service channels. In addition, he will oversee digital banking, consumer risk, customer experience, retail strategy and community accountability teams.

"Associated Bank is a people-centric culture, and I believe that when we focus on our people, we succeed," said Zandpour. "It's been incredibly rewarding to deliver standout products that create real value for our customers, and I appreciate Dave's guidance and collaboration as we've worked together since I joined Associated."

Recent products and offerings include launching family banking, a comprehensive banking solution for families to meet their financial goals, and a customer conversation model which takes a needs-based approach to learning more about customers, what they want to achieve and what they need to be successful, and partnering to create solutions and achieve those goals.

Effective July 1, Stein will transition from head of consumer and business banking to executive vice president, strategic advisor and Madison market president, assisting with the development of the bank's strategic plan for the remainder of the year.

