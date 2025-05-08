National Skilled Nursing Care Week Begins Sunday

Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services and PointClickCare partnership continues to elevate care for skilled nursing facilities

LANSING, Mich., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday marks the beginning of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, an annual weeklong celebration that recognizes the contributions of skilled nursing care centers and the people who work, live, and volunteer in them.

This year's theme, "Tapestry of Life," aims to highlight the meaningful stories and connections in the lives of residents, families, and caregivers within skilled nursing care - something Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) does every day. The statewide entity securely connects hospitals, pharmacies, payers, and skilled nursing facilities to help deliver the best care for Michigan residents.

In September of 2022, MiHIN partnered with PointClickCar , a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care. The partnership has resulted in over 100 Michigan-based skilled nursing facilities having the ability to access patient information as they need it.

Dr. Isabell Pacheco, Chief Administrative Officer at MiHIN, says this collaboration dramatically improves care for Michigan's senior citizens and those with disabilities. "Providing real-time admission, discharge, and transfer information helps close care coordination gaps among providers across the state. It also significantly increases the volume and diversity of data available to providers, care teams, and health systems."

Additional benefits the 110 skilled nursing facilities on the MiHIN network experience as a result of the PointClickCare partnership include:



Enhanced Care Coordination : Providers can track patient transitions in real time, improving continuity of care.

Improved Post-Acute Care Transitions and Outcomes : Timely admission, discharge, and transfer notifications help reduce gaps in care, enabling faster follow-ups and more informed decision-making. Stronger Data Network : With the addition of these 110 skilled nursing facilities, MiHIN has expanded its role as a critical hub for health information across Michigan.

"By sharing skilled nursing facility data with MiHIN, we are helping to bridge gaps in the healthcare data ecosystem across the continuum of care," said Hamad Husainy, Chief Medical Officer, Acute and Payer for PointClickCare. "This collaboration drives higher quality of care and helps minimize costs associated with a lack of visibility in patient transitions."

This year, National Skilled Nursing Care Week will be celebrated May 11th-17th. To learn more about how MiHIN is helping to improve the healthcare experience across the state of Michigan, visit .

About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN)

Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is a public and private non-profit collaboration dedicated to improving the healthcare experience, improving quality and decreasing cost for Michigan's people by supporting the statewide exchange of health information and making valuable data available at the point of care. For more information, visit .

