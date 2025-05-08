Micropolis Unveils Advanced Border Control Robots At Airport Show 2025 In Dubai

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Co. (“Micropolis” or the“Company”) (NYSE: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven security solutions, today unveiled new specialized border control versions of its M1 and M2 robotic mobility platforms at the Airport Show 2025 , the region's leading annual event dedicated to the airports industry, being held on May 6-8 in Dubai. These cutting-edge autonomous vehicles were presented to the UAE National Guard as part of a new pilot initiative aimed at enhancing national border protection capabilities.









Micropolis is working closely with the UAE National Guard, the official entity overseeing border control across the Emirates, to evaluate the deployment of robotic patrol systems designed to operate in high-security zones, including airports and land checkpoints. These robots are equipped with advanced surveillance sensors, AI-driven behavior analysis, and autonomous navigation systems, enabling them to detect, deter, and report potential threats with minimal human intervention.

“This marks a pivotal milestone in our defense and homeland security initiatives,” said Fareed Aljawhari, CEO of Micropolis Holding Co.“By integrating robotics into border control operations, we are reshaping the future of national security with intelligent, scalable, and fully autonomous technology.”

Robotic Platform Highlights:



M01 – Designed for open road operations with speeds ranging between 40-47 km/h, making it ideal for faster-paced environments and longer-distance travel. M02 – Crafted for more enclosed settings with a speed range of 10 to 15 km/h, making it ideal for safe, low-speed operations in pedestrian-rich areas.

The launch comes at a time when governments and security agencies worldwide are increasingly turning to AI-powered systems to improve operational efficiency and reduce dependency on manual surveillance. The Airport Show 2025, a globally recognized event for aviation and security technologies, served as the ideal platform for introducing this innovation to key defense and aviation stakeholders.

Micropolis continues to expand its global footprint in the security, defense, and smart mobility sectors. The Company remains committed to pioneering autonomous technologies that address some of the world's most pressing security challenges.

About Micropolis Holding Co.

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“project”,“plan”,“intend”,“believe”,“may”,“will”,“should”,“can have”,“likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis' current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

...

Media Contact:

Jessica Starman

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at