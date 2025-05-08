RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Third Quarter Highlights:



The company recorded net income of $0.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a 10.4% increase from the same period of the prior year.

Income before taxes increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, an 11.2% increase.

Total revenue was $3.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the same as it was in the same period of the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $0.1 million to $1.0 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year, a 13.2% increase.

On a fully diluted basis, net income per share increased by $0.01 to $0.05 for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $0.04 in the same period of the prior year.

Pizza Inn domestic comparable store retail sales increased 2.5% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Pie Five domestic comparable store retail sales decreased 5.6% in the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same period of the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents were $0.7 million on March 30, 2025.

Short-term investments were $8.0 million on March 30, 2025.

Rave repurchased 500,000 shares of common stock for $1.2 million in the third quarter.

Pizza Inn domestic unit count finished at 98.

Pizza Inn international unit count finished at 20. Pie Five domestic unit count finished at 19.



“Quarter Three represented our 20th consecutive quarter of profitability as we continue to deliver profitable operating results,” said Brandon Solano, Chief Executive Officer of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

“New marketing and existing strategic initiatives delivered both a strong top and bottom line in quarter three," continued Solano.“During the third quarter, we tested a new value driven promotion called I$8 at Pizza Inn, or as spoken 'I ate at Pizza Inn'. The offer allows guests to dine at our buffets for $8.00 all day on weekdays. To date, we have introduced the promotion to two stores supported by an aggressive marketing campaign and have seen year-over-year sales increases of over twenty percent. We will roll the promotion accompanied by media out to twelve additional lower to mid volume buffet stores in quarter four.”

Solano added,“We continue to build our pipeline for both new and reimaged stores. We expect to have eight to ten reimages completed by the end of the fiscal year and the reimage results continue to be very positive. Not only is the physical appearance much improved, so are sales. For the reimages completed to date, the average sales lift compared to the rest of the brand is a 7.6% increase with an average return on investment of 56%”

“The operational improvements that doubled the make-line capacity at Pie Five have resulted in sales increases in the third quarter,” reported Vice President of Operations Zack Viljoen, adding“Average wait times for guests 10th in line have dropped from 20 minutes to just 9, in-store throughput has nearly doubled, and operations are running more consistently with faster, smoother service and multiple stores set sales records during the quarter after implementing the changes.”

Chief Financial Officer Jay Rooney added,“It was great to see the fruits of the team's labor as our initiatives delivered positive movement in same store sales. Nineteen Pizza Inn and three Pie Five restaurants had their highest sales weeks since at least 2018. Also impressive was the bottom-line growth, as we have grown pre-tax income by $96,000 for the quarter and $484,000 for the year to date from the same periods in the prior year.”

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). However, the Company also presents and discusses certain non-GAAP financial measures that it believes are useful to investors as measures of operating performance. Management may also use such non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating the effectiveness of business strategies and for planning and budgeting purposes. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be viewed as an alternative or substitute for its financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Company considers EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to be important supplemental measures of operating performance that are commonly used by securities analysts, investors and other parties interested in our industry. The Company believes that EBITDA is helpful to investors in evaluating its results of operations without the impact of expenses affected by financing methods, accounting methods and the tax environment. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors by excluding non-operational or non-recurring expenses to provide a measure of operating performance that is more comparable from period to period. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures for evaluating operating performance, assessing the effectiveness of business strategies, projecting future capital needs, budgeting and other planning purposes.

“EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.“Adjusted EBITDA” represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense, severance, gain/loss on sale of assets, costs related to impairment and other lease charges, franchise default and closed store revenue/expense, and closed and non-operating store costs. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income is included with the accompanying financial statements.

Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than historical information, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Assumptions relating to these forward-looking statements involve judgments with respect to, among other things, the effectiveness of our cost cutting measures, the timing to complete as well as the continued returns on our reimaging initiatives, the strength of our development pipeline, as well as future economic, competitive and market conditions, regulatory framework and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Although the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are believed to be reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in these forward-looking statements, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation that the objectives and plans of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. will be achieved.

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] has inspired restaurant innovation and countless customer smiles with its trailblazing pizza concepts. The Company franchises, licenses and supplies Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. The Pizza Inn experience is unlike your typical buffet. Since 1958, Pizza Inn's house-made dough, house-shredded 100% whole milk mozzarella cheese, fresh ingredients and house-made signature sauce combined with friendly service solidified the brand to become America's favorite hometown pizza place. These, in addition to its small-town vibe, are the hallmarks of Pizza Inn restaurants. In 2011, RAVE introduced Pie Five Pizza, pioneering a fast-casual pizza brand that transformed the classic pizzeria into a concept offering personalization, sophisticated ingredients and speed. Pie Five's craft pizzas are baked fresh daily and feature house-made ingredients, creative recipes and craveable crust creations. For more information, visit , and follow on Instagram @pizzainn and @piefivepizza.

