Answersnow Named Best Telehealth Platform In 2025 Medtech Breakthrough Awards

RICHMOND, Va., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnswersNow , the leader in virtual Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy, today announced that it was named Best Telehealth Platform for 2025 by the MedTech Breakthrough Awards. AnswersNow was recognized for its ability to provide immediate access to high-quality autism therapy at a time when rising caseloads and a shortage of trained professionals leave most families waiting nine months or longer for in-person treatment.

Autism is the fastest growing developmental disability in America. A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study found that 1 in every 31 children is now being diagnosed with a condition that can significantly impact their communication and behavioral skills, with the prevalence of diagnosis highest among children ages 5-8 . Most families are unable to access adequate support services through traditional, in-person channels, leading to extended wait times, long drives to remote locations, and therapy that is only available during normal business hours.

Through its innovative digital platform that replicates the real-world therapy experience, AnswersNow offers virtual ABA therapy to families everywhere within days and at times that fit their busy schedules. Therapy is delivered exclusively by Master's- or PhD-level Board-Certified Behavioral Analysts (BCBAs) through highly customized 1:1 sessions and caregiver training. This virtual approach to therapy and reliance on higher-trained therapists provides expert-level care, immediate access to support, exceptional patient outcomes, and significant cost savings.

“We continue to be impressed by the team's execution and ability to build an industry-leading product for patients,” said Henry Toole from Left Lane Capital.“We knew early on that the company's compelling offering and business model would help close the widening gap in autism therapy. AnswersNow is changing the autism therapy landscape, and we appreciate the acknowledgment from MedTech Breakthrough.”

“Traditional autism care in America is past its breaking point and families deserve better,” said AnswersNow CEO Jeff Beck.“This recognition is an important validation of our team's collective effort and the undeniable evidence that virtual ABA therapy helps learners everywhere lead more fulfilling lives.”

The MedTech Breakthrough Awards recognize the top companies, platforms, products, and people in the global digital health, fitness, and medical technology industries today. The 2025 winners were judged from a pool of more than 4,500 nominations from around the world.

About AnswersNow

AnswersNow is transforming the autism therapy experience for families everywhere by increasing the immediacy, accessibility and quality of care through our personalized virtual Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy. Our proprietary digital platform has enabled our network of PhD- and Master's-level clinicians to facilitate 100,000+ hours of therapy. We are available in multiple states as in-network coverage through a mix of commercial insurers and Medicaid. For more information, please visit .

