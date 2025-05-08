Contain Launches Insights Platform To Support Indoor Agriculture Sector Amid Market Shifts

Insights | Investor Profile

New data resource offers comprehensive information on farms, investors, and funding for controlled environment agriculture stakeholders

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Contain , Inc. today announced the launch of Insights ( ), a specialized data platform providing detailed information on funding, investors, and farms in the indoor agriculture sector. The platform arrives as the industry navigates significant market challenges while preparing for future growth opportunities.

Comprehensive Industry Intelligence

Insights currently houses over 500 indoor farm profiles, 400 investor profiles, and 450 funding round descriptions, with new entries added weekly. Each profile includes essential operational details such as:

-Contact information

-Company descriptions

-Farm type, such as greenhouse, vertical farm

-Operational specifics including crop types

-Investment size and funding round details

Geographic locations

Users can filter data by criteria including location, investment size, and funding type, allowing for customized research across the indoor agriculture ecosystem.

"We created Insights to provide a fast and easy way for farmers, investors, and technology providers to find critical information about one another," said Nicola Kerslake, CEO of Contain. "We've spent more than a decade in the industry and wanted others to benefit from the knowledge that we've built in that time."

Industry Context and Expansion Plans

The platform launches during a pivotal moment for indoor agriculture. Following a period marked by significant bankruptcies, including Bowery, Freight Farms and Plenty Unlimited, the sector is experiencing varying performance across different segments, with smaller greenhouse operations showing resilience and growth potential.

While currently focused on North American markets, Contain plans to expand the platform's coverage to include European and Asian markets. The company is also developing its technology vendor database, which currently showcases 75+ equipment providers and will remain available at no cost.

Subscription Details

Insights is available by subscription at $19.99 per month or $399 per year, with an introductory offer of $9.99 per month or $199 per year for early subscribers. All subscriptions include access to the platform's data resources and a library of briefing papers, with approximately two new research papers added annually.

Complete subscription details are available at /pricing .

About Contain, Inc.

Contain's team has been involved in indoor agriculture for more than a decade. The company specializes in connecting farms requiring equipment leases of $75,000 or more with appropriate funding sources. It is home to Equipped, a marketplace for pre-owned indoor farm equipment, and to Insights, a data platform for indoor farm funding.

Nicola Kerslake

Contain, Inc.

...

