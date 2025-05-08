DARCO International Celebrates 40 Years Of Empowering Mobility

Employees of DARCO International at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (May 2025).

HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DARCO International , a global pioneer in the foot and ankle care arena, proudly marks its 40th anniversary. The company celebrates four decades of innovation, growth, and commitment to improving mobility and enhancing quality of life for patients around the world.

Founded on May 8, 1985, in Huntington, West Virginia, by practicing podiatrist Dr. H. Darrel Darby, DPM, DARCO began with a single groundbreaking idea: to create a better post-operative shoe that would replace the rigid, wooden-soled options commonly used after foot surgery. This innovation became the MedSurgTM post-op shoe , DARCO's first product, and set the stage for a company that would grow into a global leader in foot and ankle care.

Today, DARCO is a trusted name in the medical community, known for its high-quality products and steadfast dedication to customer service. With a global presence that includes offices in Germany, China, England, and India-and headquarters still proudly located in Huntington-DARCO continues to develop solutions that support diabetic foot and wound care, surgical and trauma recovery, physical therapy, and preventative care.

“Forty years ago, Dr. Darby's visionary idea transformed the foot and ankle care industry and laid the foundation for what DARCO is today,” said Steve Gulick, President and CEO of DARCO International.“From those early days to becoming a globally recognized brand, DARCO's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer service has never faltered. As we celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, we look to the future, with a renewed focus on developing responsive and effective products and improving the lives of those we serve around the world."

Over the past four decades, DARCO has maintained a holistic approach to product development, managing every aspect of the product lifecycle from initial design to final distribution. The company's in-house teams of engineers, regulatory experts, and customer care professionals have enabled it to stay ahead of evolving industry trends and maintain its commitment to excellence across all facets of the business.

Reflecting on the company's journey, the Chairman of the Board and former CEO Darrel Darby added,“It's truly amazing to see how DARCO International has grown over the past 40 years. From our humble beginnings to becoming a trusted name in the industry, our journey has been shaped by incredible products, dedicated employees, and a commitment to helping people across the globe. I am immensely proud of what we've accomplished and look forward to seeing how DARCO continues to grow, especially with its ongoing focus on wound care.”

As DARCO celebrates this milestone, its mission remains unchanged: to empower mobility through innovative solutions and to continue making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients now and in the future.

About DARCO

DARCO International was founded in 1985 in West Virginia, USA by practicing podiatrist Dr. H. Darrel Darby. The company takes a holistic, customer-first approach, overseeing every stage of product development from design to distribution. Their global teams of in-house engineers, regulatory professionals, and customer care specialists have allowed DARCO to remain uniquely positioned to anticipate and respond to the evolving demands of the global foot and ankle community. DARCO's three core product lines focus on diabetic foot and wound care, trauma and surgical recovery, and physical therapy. For more information, please visit DARCOInternational.

