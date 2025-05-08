Polusim Adds Strategyai To Its Capabilities

PoluSim logo

PoluSim, Tellusant's strategic forecasting solution, now has the capability to automatically generate PowerPoint slides from its web interface.

- Bobo Shen, Chief Product OfficerBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tellusant has vastly enhanced PoluSim's capabilities by adding StrategyAI to the product. StrategyAI is an automation tool for converting PoluSim data and forecasts to immediately usable PowerPoint slides.ABOUT POLUSIMPoluSim is the world's leading strategic forecasting application. It was launched in 2021 and currently has subscribers in more than 100 countries.PoluSim offers a cloud-based solution for strategic forecasting with a 3- to 10-year horizon. It uses uniform definitions across locations and time, ensuring consistent forecasting methods in all business units, with variations only in model coefficients.Top management can therefore confidently view comparable results rather than disjointed projections from each location.PoluSim features a simulator that adjusts key demand drivers for sensitivity analyses and scenarios. Such drivers include income and demographic variables, pricing, marketing spend, and distribution coverage, as well as custom "flex" drivers depending on the needs of customers.PoluSim includes access to TelluBase, which provides consistent global data on GDP, disposable income, income distribution, and socioeconomic levels, all categorized by age groups. TelluBase covers 218 countries, 2,600 cities, and 2,500 primary subdivisions (provinces, states, etc.) from 2000 to 2050, with an additional 30,000 cities and 25,000 secondary subdivisions available on request.PoluSim increases accuracy, reduces cost, and speeds up decision making.ABOUT STRATEGYAIStrategyAI is Tellusant's advanced automation tool, converts PoluSim information and forecasts into PowerPoint slides. It delivers structured, consistent, and comprehensive presentations on strategic topics, leveraging the latest and most accurate data available.A common criticism of artificial intelligence is its tendency to aggregate information from various, frequently unrelated sources, leading to an uninspiring summary. StrategyAI mitigates this issue by exclusively utilizing PoluSim's restricted data. This approach ensures that the generated presentations are based on precise and reliable insights, rather than randomly incorporated information.StrategyAI provides substantial productivity benefits to organizations utilizing PoluSim. While StrategyAI does not generate a complete strategic plan, it quickly offers key insights that form the basis of such a plan. Typically, a strategic plan addresses Environment, Market, Initiatives, and Outcomes. StrategyAI supplies quantitative slides for the first two categories, facilitating informed decision-making.- - -PoluSim: From Polus in Greek mythology, the Titan of intelligence and query, and Simulator.PoluSim product pagePoluSim dedicated websiteTellusant website----------------------

