Diksha Eyes Further Progress On LET; Pranavi, Avani And Tvesa In Fray In Korea

Seoul (Korea), May 8 (IANS) The Indian foursome led by Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs return to action on the Ladies European Tour (LET) after a three-week break at the Aramco Korea Championship. Diksha and Pranavi will be joined by Tvesa Malik and rookie Avani Prashanth.

