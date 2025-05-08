Zoomd To Showcase Innovative User Acquisition Solutions At MAU Vegas 2025 As Official Sponsor

TORONTO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomd Technologies Ltd. (TSX.V: ZOMD), a global powerhouse in mobile-first performance marketing, is proud to announce its sponsorship and participation at MAU Vegas 2025, the premier conference for mobile app growth and marketing, taking place May 20–22 at the MGM Grand Conference Center.

As a leading provider of unified user acquisition (UA) solutions, Zoomd will spotlight its diverse suite of performance marketing products designed to help brands, advertisers, and app developers accelerate growth in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. Attendees are invited to connect with the Zoomd team and experience live demos at Booth #127 on the revamped expo floor.

"MAU Vegas is where the world's most innovative mobile marketers come together, and Zoomd is excited to be at the centre of this dynamic community," said Omri Argaman, Co-founder and CMO of Zoomd , who will be attending in person. "We look forward to showcasing how our cutting-edge UA technology and data-driven approach empower brands and apps to achieve scalable, measurable growth in every market."

MAU Vegas 2025 is expected to draw over 2,000 mobile app practitioners, investors, and industry leaders from 28 verticals and 42 states, offering unparalleled opportunities for networking, partnership, and strategic insights. With a focus on innovation, curated experiences, Zoomd's sponsorship underscores its commitment to driving the future of mobile marketing.

Visit Zoomd at Booth #127 to discover:



The latest advancements in cross-channel user acquisition

Real-time analytics and optimization tools for advertisers and brands Custom solutions for scaling app growth globally or locally

For more information or to schedule a meeting with the Zoomd team at MAU Vegas, please email us at [email protected] .

For further information, please contact:

Amit Bohensky

Chairman

Zoomd

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Lytham Partners, LLC

Ben Shamsian

New York | Phoenix

[email protected]

ABOUT ZOOMD:

Zoomd (TSXV: ZOMD) (OTC: ZMDTF), established in 2012 and listed on the TSX Venture Exchange since September 2019, provides an innovative mobile app user-acquisition platform that integrates with numerous global digital media outlets. This platform presents a unified view of multiple media sources, thereby serving as a comprehensive user acquisition control center for advertisers. It streamlines campaign management through a single point of contact, simplifying customer acquisition efforts. The consolidation of media sources onto one platform enables Zoomd

to offer advertisers substantial savings by reducing the need for disparate data source integration, enhancing data collection and insights, and minimizing resource expenditure.

