Classdojo For Districts Launches Inaugural Customer Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ClassDojo, the flagship communications and engagement app beloved by 45 million kids, families and teachers in 160 countries, today announced the appointment of its inaugural customer advisory board. The board will help guide future company initiatives and serve as a peer-to-peer forum for discussing best practices and pressing issues in school communications and family engagement.

The invitation-only group is led by Chad A. Stevens, Ph.D., Head of K-12 Engagement for ClassDojo, and will meet quarterly. The members, comprised of K-12 district, technology and communications leaders who currently use the ClassDojo communications platform and trusted digital learning environment, include:



Joanna Antoniou, Supervisor of Educational Technology for Passaic Public Schools (N.J.)

Will Herring, Assistant Director of Technology for Moore County Schools (N.C.)

Lisa Trail, Director of Communications & Strategic Initiatives for Murfreesboro City Schools (Tenn.)

Daniel Mateo, Assistant Superintendent for Miami-Dade County Public Schools (Fla.)

Luke Mund, Manager of Educational Technology for Denver Public Schools (Colo.)

Sanjuanita Olivares, District Educational Technology Coordinator for Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District (Texas)

Dr. Brian Prybil, Deputy Superintendent for Moline Coal Valley School District (Ill.)

Trish Shaffer, Director of MTSS/SEL for Washoe County School District (Nev.)

Shane Strubhart, Chief of Communications for Spring Independent School District in (Texas) Dr. Kimberley Thompson-Hairston, Director of Media and Technology; Public Information Officer for Stokes County Schools (N.C.)

"When students feel connected, supported, and seen, learning thrives. I'm excited to collaborate with fellow educators on the ClassDojo Customer Advisory Board to help shape a platform that empowers families, teachers, and students in every community," said Sanjuanita Olivares, Educational Technology Coordinator, Rio Grande City Grulla ISD.

"We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional group of K-12 leaders to our 2025-26 advisory board," said Stevens. "Their leadership and insights will help shape the future of ClassDojo for Districts , ensuring that we continue to meet the evolving needs of school communities. We're excited for this opportunity to learn together."

About ClassDojo

ClassDojo's mission is to give every child on earth an education they love. Its flagship app is the #1 communication platform globally for teachers, families, and kids to stay connected and to share photos, videos, messages, and classroom activities. Today, over 45 million children across 180 countries use ClassDojo to build positive learning experiences, all with student safety and privacy at the heart of it. The company has been recognized by Forbes , Inc. and Fast Company for innovation and is a top 100 Y Combinator company . To learn more, visit classdojo , Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

