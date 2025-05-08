Due To Heavy Losses In South, Enemy Throws Professional Artillery Into Infantry - Spox

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Due to the heavy losses in manpower in the southern direction, the Russian command is redeploying professional artillerymen who have been training for a long time to infantry assault groups.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“In the southern direction, the enemy loses one and a half to two dozen artillery systems every day. All this is due to competent counter-battery combat and the active work of our drone operators and our intelligence. This leads to the fact that in some artillery units of the Russian troops, in particular the 49th, 58th and Fifth Armies, artillery officers of the rank of battery commander, deputy division commander, battery officer refuse to perform their duties at all, because in fact the Defense Forces are destroying them,” Voloshyn said.

He noted that, according to Ukrainian intelligence, a number of Russian artillery officers have written reports for transfer to other units, but the Russian command is transferring them to the infantry.

“The Russian command takes them and simply transfers them to infantry assault units as assault group commanders. That is, professional artillerymen who have been trained for a long time are thrown into the infantry because there is a catastrophic shortage of personnel, in particular officers in assault groups,” explained the spokesman, adding that this primarily concerns the Novopavlivka sector where the enemy suffers huge losses in manpower.

“They want to have some results by the Victory Day, so they are transferring various sappers, anti-aircraft gunners - whoever they can - from logistics units, combat support units to the infantry. And now the artillerymen who have lost their weapons or military equipment or who refuse to work in such conditions are also being transferred to the assault troops,” Voloshyn explained.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in recent days, Russian occupation forces have intensified their assault operations in the Novopavlivka secto . However, the information that the enemy has advanced in the direction of the Dnipro region is not true.

