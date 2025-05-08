Why Loneliness Should Be Treated As A Social Issue

MENAFN - The Conversation) Anyone who has experienced loneliness knows how deeply personal it feels. We feel lonely when our social and emotional needs aren't being met. Because of this, psychological research often focuses on individual-level solutions, encouraging people to change their perceptions or behaviour through therapy. But this focus misses the heart of the issue: the absence of meaningful connection with others.

It's right to be concerned about high rates of loneliness among young people, especially given the negative impact of severe loneliness on physical and mental health . Some argue that technology is to blame and point to increased time spent on phones or social media.

While studies do show that higher internet use is associated with greater loneliness, the direction of this relationship remains unclear . Are young people lonely because they're online, or online because they feel lonely?

The internet is not devoid of social interaction. In fact, studies suggest that young people's online activities often mirror their offline behaviour, especially when it comes to seeking connection and communicating with friends . This complicates the idea that technology alone is to blame.

Rather than placing all responsibility on a person suffering from loneliness, we need to look at societal solutions. This doesn't mean psychological interventions have no value. Therapies like cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) or social skills training can be effective for some , particularly in cases of severe loneliness.

But these approaches aren't universally successful. They're expensive, require trained professionals and any resulting improvements are often short-lived.

Societal solutions, by contrast, offer broader and more sustainable impact. These can be thought of in two main ways: creating spaces for meaningful social connection and addressing the root societal conditions that lead to loneliness.

While loneliness is a subjective experience, social connection is more tangible. It's reflected in whether we have people we can rely on, whether we feel supported, and the quality of our relationships. In this sense, social connection can be an antidote to loneliness .

When public spaces shrink, loneliness grows

But opportunities for connection are shrinking. In the UK, hundreds of millions of pounds have been cut from youth services and half of all youth clubs closed between 2011 and 2021 . At the same time, a global cost of living crisis has left many young people – even those in full-time work – with little or no money left at the end of the month.

Meanwhile,“third spaces” – places outside of home, school, or work where people can connect – are disappearing . Cafes and bars are often too expensive, while public libraries and community spaces are underfunded and closing rapidly . In this context, it's no surprise that young people are spending more time socialising online: there are simply fewer affordable and accessible places to connect in person.

Taking a societal approach also means acknowledging the inequalities that shape how loneliness is experienced. We're not just individuals making isolated choices: we're part of communities and systems. And, for many, structural issues like marginalisation and discrimination play a role in their experience of loneliness.

Young people from marginalised backgrounds, including those from lower-income families and those identifying as LGBTQ+ , are at significantly higher risk of loneliness. Researchers argue that exclusion and discrimination – not individual deficits – are contributing to this.

That's why some are calling for us to understand the causes of loneliness at every level , from personal traits to societal attitudes to the design of neighbourhoods and communities.

If we want to reduce loneliness in young people, we need to go beyond telling them to seek therapy or use their phones less. We need public investment in spaces that foster connection, and we must address the broader structural issues that make some young people especially vulnerable. Focusing only on the lonely individual won't be enough, especially for those facing the deepest barriers to belonging.