Love Israel Foundation USA Partners With Holy Spirit Tel Aviv To Support Visionary Prayer Garden Project In Israel

OCALA, Fla., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Love Israel Foundation USA is proud to announce a renewed partnership with its longtime collaborator, Holy Spirit Tel Aviv (formerly Love Israel Tel Aviv), in support of a deeply meaningful initiative: the creation and expansion of the Prayer Garden at Yardenit in Israel.

Originally envisioned by Moshe Bar Zvi, a globally recognized leader in business and Judeo-Christian philanthropy, the Prayer Garden is a tribute to the sacred relationship between Christians and Jews. First conceived in 2019, the Garden is now poised for expansion, further fulfilling Moshe's vision to create a place of peace, learning, and spiritual connection for visitors from around the world.

The Prayer Garden Yardenit serves a threefold mission aligned with the core priorities of the Love Israel Foundation USA:

Support for PTSD Recovery in Israel – A portion of all contributions will go toward ongoing efforts to address the emotional and psychological trauma experienced by Israeli citizens and soldiers following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack.

Church Partnership Opportunities – U.S. churches can join this global effort. A portion of the contributions raised by congregations will be returned to the church, fostering community engagement and shared mission.

Faith-Based Tourism and Education – Located in one of Israel's most visited baptismal sites, the Prayer Garden will welcome tourists and pilgrims seeking to deepen their understanding of the Christian and Jewish faiths.

"We believe this project beautifully reflects our shared values," said Stan Hanson, Founder and Chairman of Love Israel Foundation USA. "Not only does it advance our commitment to healing the wounds of trauma in Israel, but it also creates a unique opportunity for churches across the U.S. to participate in something much bigger than themselves-spiritually and philanthropically."

The Love Israel Foundation Fund, established in partnership with the Community Foundation for Ocala/Marion County, has made significant strides in delivering specialized PTSD therapy to Israeli healthcare professionals. In collaboration with world-renowned expert Dr. Edna Foa and Professor Nethaniel Laor of the National PTSD Clinic Center in Tel Aviv, the foundation has facilitated groundbreaking training initiatives to help Israel's healthcare system respond to the mental health crisis.

