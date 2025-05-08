FHI Heat Unbrush Launches In Ulta Beauty Stores Nationwide

The viral hairbrush is now available to Ulta Beauty consumers in-store and online

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FHI Heat ® , a professional hair tools and hair care brand known for excellence, precision, and quality, announced today the launch of its award-winning UNbrush hair brush at Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer. Customers can now shop a selection of UNbrush hairbrushes in over 1,400 stores across the U.S. as well as on Ulta .

"Our partnership with Ulta Beauty marks a major milestone for our brand and for UNbrush," says Gina Ortega, President of FHI Heat. "We are thrilled to expand the brand's footprint in prestige retail and make one of our most in-demand products more accessible to Ulta Beauty shoppers and hair enthusiasts across the country."

The FHI Heat UNbrush skyrocketed to fame after going viral on social media for its ease of use on a variety of hair types and textures. The UNbrush has been recognized by the beauty industry for its excellence and performance, garnering notable and prestigious awards from top media outlets.

Known for its gentle and effortless detangling, the UNbrush is designed for all hair types and features a unique blend of 105 dual-length bristles that prevent wet or dry hair from catching or snagging. The FHI Heat UNbrush will be available to Ulta Beauty customers in a variety of colors in stores and online, with prices starting at $18.00.

Contact information:

Sherri Copanzzi

SLC Public Relations

[email protected]

About FHI Heat: With nearly 20 years of experience in the professional hair industry, FHI Heat® has established itself as a brand synonymous with excellence, precision, and quality. We are committed to creating technologically advanced tools with the power and performance needed for professionals and consumers alike. Each FHI Heat product works to give you faster, smoother, more professional results. Headquartered in Simi Valley, California, FHI Heat is a part of Luxury Beauty Brands, owned by Michael Dodo. Follow FHI Heat on Instagram @FHIHeat and to learn more about the brand, visit .

SOURCE FHI Heat

