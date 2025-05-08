Oracle Health Information Network Achieves Candidate Status For TEFCA QHIN

AUSTIN, Texas, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health Information Network Inc., a subsidiary of Oracle Health, is now a candidate Qualified Health Information Network® (QHINTM) as a part of the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementTM (TEFCATM). With this achievement, it will now begin the pre-production testing and project plan completion phase of the onboarding and designation process.

"As a candidate of QHIN, we're eager to collaborate with other designated QHINs and candidates to validate the exchange of patient data to help remove cost and complexity across the industry and improve care delivery," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "Building on our long-standing commitment to interoperability, we want to ensure patients can easily access their comprehensive clinical history and share relevant portions as needed to achieve their treatment goals."

Oracle Health Information Network will be built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and will benefit from its agility, scalability, advanced security, and high performance. OCI is expected to make sharing health data faster and more efficient by reducing the dependencies on third party technology that can complicate and slow down the process. Accelerating data exchange and securely expanding the variety and volume of data available across the healthcare ecosystem is increasingly important to fuel advanced AI capabilities that can help inform care decisions, optimize treatment paths, and streamline payment processes.

If designated, Oracle Health Information Network customers will be able to participate in the U.S. government endorsed nationwide approach to offer secure, smooth, and standardized sharing of health information between providers and payers, and government agencies.

