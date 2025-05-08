MENAFN - PR Newswire) The distinctive color scheme imbues the Leica Safari's design with its unmistakable character. Notably, the elaborately constructed camera top plate made of solid brass has been given a durable paint finish in matte olive-green. The olive-green finish of the leatherette covering creates perfect color coordination, while also ensuring exceptional grip.

The silver controls and dials on the camera top plate and front strike a stunning contrast. The red Leica logo has also been deliberately omitted and replaced with a subtle silver screw. The back of the camera is equipped with controls in stylish black. Further distinguishing features, such as the engraved signature Leica script, as well as the "Leica Camera AG" and "Wetzlar Germany" lettering, round off the exceptional design of the Leica M11-P Safari.

The new special edition corresponds to the Leica M11-P with regards to performance and technical specifications. It also pulls off the same extraordinary technological feats as the base Leica M11-P model: equipped with Content Credentials technology, the M11-P Safari can sign every image with tamper-proof metadata, such as the camera model and copyright information, as well as file creation dates and editing changes, if desired. Its internal 256 GB memory and optional UHS-II card slot allows creatives to capture in DNG and JPG formats, while the LCD panel which is made of scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and features an anti-reflective coating, allows for full control even in challenging visibility conditions. Extremely brilliant images that are rich in contrast and details are provided by the high-performance BSI CMOS full-frame sensor with Triple Resolution Technology, which enables a choice of image resolutions from the options of 60, 36 or 18 megapixels. Thanks to seamless connectivity via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or cable, the camera can be quickly and conveniently connected with the Leica FOTOS App. Bluetooth Low Energy allows photos to be transmitted in the background in a way that is both quick and energy efficient.

Leica M-Cameras have been synonymous with precision craftsmanship, uncompromising quality and timeless understatement for over 70 years. The Leica M11-P Safari is the perfect choice for anyone who particularly values exclusivity, aesthetics and style. The special edition is supplied together with a black carrying strap by Leica, which is packaged in sustainable material. The high-quality boxes do not contain any plastic at all and are also produced in Germany.

The Leica M11-P Safari is now available worldwide at all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store and from authorized dealers. The camera is priced at $10,495.00

100 Years of Leica: Witness to a Century

In 2025, Leica Camera AG is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Leica I, which was first presented to the public at the Leipzig Spring Fair in 1925. As the first 35mm still camera to be mass-produced, it exceeded all expectations. With its compact and handy format, it opened up a whole new range of new photographic applications. All around the globe, under the motto "100 Years of Leica: Witness to a Century", Leica Camera AG will be celebrating this camera, which revolutionized the world of photography. Cultural projects and extraordinary special-edition products will be launched throughout the year at international events organized by the Leica national subsidiaries in the major cities of Dubai, Milan, New York, Shanghai and Tokyo. The anniversary week, taking place in Wetzlar, the company's headquarters, in June, marks the high point of the celebrations. On top of that, visitors can look forward to top-class exhibitions in the worldwide network of Leica Galleries with works by outstanding photographers.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses and sports optics products with a company history stretching back over 150 years. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality optics and watches, and is also represented in the home cinema segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, has a worldwide network of its own distribution companies with over 120 Leica Stores. The company has 2,400 employees on its books and posted revenues of EUR 554 million in financial year 2023/24.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

