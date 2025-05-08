Primohoagies Celebrates New Ownership With Free Hoagies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exciting Offers and Grand Re-Opening Celebration in Rockaway, NJ

ROCKAWAY, N.J., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the past 30 years, PrimoHoagies has been serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh and piled high, on our award-winning seeded bread. The grand re-opening of its location in Rockaway, NJ is set for May 15th, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. The store is located at 395 Mt Hope Ave and is under new ownership of Established restaurant operator James Mentor.

To kick off the exciting new chapter under Rockaway's new ownership, PrimoHoagies is rolling out an exclusive offer! The first 100 PrimoPerks in line will receive a FREE Primo size hoagie! And the fun doesn't stop there-enjoy Primo size Italian, Turkey & Cheese, and Ham & Cheese hoagies for just $8 all day long!*

PrimoHoagies Rockaway is proud to welcome new ownership under James Mentor, a seasoned restaurant entrepreneur with a passion for quality and a drive to lead the North Jersey sandwich scene. With Mentor at the helm, expect bold moves, gourmet flavors, and a renewed commitment to the Primo experience.

PrimoHoagies was recently named, for the second consecutive year in a row, the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The store offers dine-in seating, takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays and the new Primo-On-The-Go box – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Re-Opening Day specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program by visiting primohoagies.com/rewards .

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Since 1992, PrimoHoagies has proudly served top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread, delivering exceptional quality, consistency, and a unique menu of specialty hoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999