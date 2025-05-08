Cint Study Finds Growing Economic Uncertainty Among Consumers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cint polls consumer confidence and releases Upfronts Report on TV viewership habits to help advertisers assess budgets and campaign planning during Upfronts season

NEW YORK, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data collected by Cint , the leader in research and measurement technology, paints a stark picture of consumer sentiment as the 2025 TV Upfronts season approaches. With economic uncertainty looming large, Americans are tightening their belts on summer travel and shifting their TV viewing habits. Cint's research reveals that:



73% of US respondents say affordability is a significant factor in their summer travel plans this year, with a striking 39% labeling it a major concern.

60% of respondents report that the current economic and political climate is influencing their choice of travel destinations. 58% say the economic climate is impacting their transportation choices for summer travel.



Meanwhile, as Upfronts negotiations heat up in early May, another Cint study on U.S. television consumption habits shows the continued dominance of streaming. A whopping 62% of respondents primarily consume TV via streaming services , nearly doubling the combined viewership of traditional cable (24%) and satellite (8%) television. These dual insights – strained travel budgets and booming streaming – have major implications for advertisers.

Streaming platforms are providing access to engaged audiences, but research indicates a strong consumer preference for ad-free tiers. Many viewers are willing to pay more to avoid interruptions. Concerns about ad fatigue are rising, with over half of respondents reporting they are likely or very likely to stop using a service if bombarded with ads. These trends are critical for advertisers, especially as consumers become more budget-conscious and smaller audiences tune into CTV ads, potentially impacting ad pricing.

"Our report highlights a sense of economic unease influencing summer travel plans, which is often an early indicator of broader consumer spending trends," said Laura Manning , SVP, Measurement at Cint. "Simultaneously, streaming's continued rise is undeniable. This presents a dynamic opportunity for advertisers as audiences focus on the value their dollar gets them. We're entering an era where understanding viewer preferences and delivering personalized, meaningful ad experiences is paramount, especially amid economic jitters.”

