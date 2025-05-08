Intapp To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading global provider of AI-powered solutions for professionals at advisory, capital markets, and legal firms, today announced that senior management will attend and present at the following upcoming investor conference:

J.P. Morgan 53 rd Annual Global Technology, Media and Communication Conference

Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Presentation: 3:50pm ET

A live webcast of the event and archived webcast will be accessible from the“News and Events” section of the company's investor relations website at .

About Intapp

Intapp software helps professionals unlock their teams' knowledge, relationships, and operational insights to increase value for their firms. Using the power of Applied AI, we make firm and market intelligence easy to find, understand, and use. With Intapp's portfolio of vertical SaaS solutions, professionals can apply their collective expertise to make smarter decisions, manage risk, and increase competitive advantage. The world's top firms - across accounting, consulting, investment banking, legal, private capital, and real assets - trust Intapp's industry-specific platform and solutions to modernize and drive new growth.

