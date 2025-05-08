United-Guardian Reports First Quarter Results
|Contact:
|Donna Vigilante
|(631) 273-0900
|...
NOTE: This press release contains both historical and "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements about the company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, such as financial performance, business prospects, and similar matters, are being made in reliance upon the“safe harbor” provisions of that Act. Such statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially from the anticipated results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information about the risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's business please refer to the company's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
| Financial Results for the
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025 and 2024
| UNITED-GUARDIAN, INC.
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
| THREE MONTHS ENDED
MARCH 31,
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|2,481,127
|$
|3,254,944
|Costs and expenses :
|Cost of sales
|1,123,076
|1,556,490
|Operating expenses
|632,735
|568,865
|Research and development
|114,394
|102,982
|Total costs and expenses
|1,870,205
|2,228,337
|Income from operations
|610,922
|1,026,607
|Other income:
|Investment income
|84,687
|98,073
|Net gain on marketable securities
|12,350
|41,496
|Total other income
|97,037
|139,569
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|707,959
|1,166,176
|Provision for income taxes
|147,064
|240,734
|Net income
|$
|560,895
|$
|925,442
|Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.20
|Weighted average shares – basic and diluted
|4,594,319
|4,594,319
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment