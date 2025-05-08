United-Guardian Reports First Quarter Results

Donna Vigilante, President of United-Guardian, stated,“We are experiencing a slow start to 2025 compared to the beginning of 2024. While we saw positive performance from our medical lubricant and pharmaceutical businesses, the main reason for the decrease in sales and earnings was due to a decrease in our cosmetic ingredient business. Medical lubricant and pharmaceutical sales increased in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 by 43% and 23%, respectively. Cosmetic ingredients sales decreased by 63% in the first quarter of 2025, with the majority of the decrease due a reduction in orders from Ashland Specialty Ingredients (“ASI”). Based on our conversations with ASI, the decreased orders were primarily due to excess inventory being held in China that had to be worked off and the timing of product orders. ASI has confirmed that currently there has been no significant loss of business or customers. Tariff announcements by the executive branch of the U.S. federal government on imports from various countries remain a concern for our business. As the situation remains uncertain, it is difficult for us to determine the impact this may have on our operations or financial condition at this time.”

United-Guardian is a manufacturer of cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and sexual wellness ingredients.