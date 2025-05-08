Low Noise Amplifier Market To Hit USD 7.02 Billion By 2032, Driven By The Growing Demand For High-Speed Communication And Advanced Radar Systems | SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market is expanding with demand for high-performance signal reception in 5G, satellite, radar, and IoT applications, driven by wireless connectivity growth. Austin, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low Noise Amplifier Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider Report,“The Low Noise Amplifier Market was valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7.02 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.25% over the forecast period 2024-2032.” Increasing Need for RF Integrated Circuits Such as High-Frequency LNAs in 5G, Satellite Communications, and Emerging Applications Strong demand for low noise amplifiers (LNAs) are being generated from the high 5G deployment, satellite communication and radar systems. Growing demand for high-speed internet and the increasing use of IoT devices are driving the requirement for LNAs that offer great performance at low power. Furthermore, growing autonomy of vehicles and defense technologies in military, and medical imaging applications are also stimulating the market growth. While industries move towards the higher frequency bands (especially in the mmWave range), the requirement for high performance GaAs and SiGe based LNAs is increasing. The U.S. Low Noise Amplifier Market is estimated to be USD 0.85 Billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.06%. At these orders of magnitude higher frequencies LNAs are of crucial importance for signal integrity, and they are indispensable for next generation wireless and aerospace communication systems. The continual development and incorporation of LNAs into new technologies are expected to serve their growing presence in diverse high- growth industries around the world. Get a Sample Report of Low Noise Amplifier Market @ Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (BGA2869 LNA)

Analog Devices, Inc. (HMC519LC4 LNA)

Infineon Technologies AG (BFP640ESD LNA)

L3 Narda-Miteq (AMF-5B-08001200-15-10P LNA)

Qorvo, Inc. (QPL9057 LNA)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SKY67151-396LF LNA)

ON Semiconductor Corp . (NCS199A1 LNA)

Panasonic Corp. (AN32100A LNA)

Texas Instruments Inc. (OPA657 LNA)

Teledyne Microwave Solutions (TMS-LNA-1000-2000-30-10P)

API Technologies Corp. (L1000-01 LNA)

AmpliTech Inc. (AMT-18302640-35-16P LNA)

B&Z Technologies LLC (BZ-LNA-1800-2500-25-10P)

Broadcom Ltd . (AFEM-S257 LNA) Cree, Inc. (CG2H40010 LNA) Low Noise Amplifier Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 3.18 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.02 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.25% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments . By Frequency (DC to 6 GHz, 6 GHz to 60 GHz, Greater than 60 GHz)

. By Material (Silicon, Silicon Germanium, Gallium Arsenide, Others)

. By Vertical (Consumer Electronics, Telecom & Datacom, Medical, Military & Space, Industrial, Automotive) Key Drivers . Rising Demand for Low Noise Amplifiers Driven by 5G Satellite Communication Radar and Advanced Technologies.

. Emerging Opportunities for Low Noise Amplifiers in IoT Smart Cities Satellite Services and 6G.

Key Trends and Projections in the Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) Market: Frequency, Material, and Vertical Segments

By Frequency

In 2023, the DC to 6 GHz segment accounted for the largest share of the Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) market, capturing 43.5%. The dominance of this device class was driven by its large use base in consumer electronics, wireless, industrial automation, and medical devices. It was highly integrated and cost-effective, and could be compatible with multiple RF systems including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and sub-6 GHz 5G.

The Greater than 60 GHz segment is projected to register the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032, driven by the adoption of mmWave technology for 5G, satellite communications, automotive radar, military systems, and emerging 6G and space exploration advancements.

By Material

In 2023, Silicon (Si) dominated the Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) market with a 38.8% share, mainly on account of its low cost of production, high scalability, and high compatibility with the CMOS technology. These form factor, SWaP and performance benefits position silicon-based LNAs as the best choice for consumer, telecom and industrial electronics, as well as sub-6 GHz wireless communication, IOT devices, and RF front-end modules.

Silicon Germanium (SiGe) is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, driven by the increasing demand for high frequency applications such as 5G mmWave, LIDAR for autonomous cars, and SatCom. SiGe LNAs enable improved noise performance, speed and thermal stability for the next generation of 6G advancements.

By Vertical

In 2023, the Consumer Electronics segment led the Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) market, capturing 37.4% of the total share. due to the increasing usage of smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, wearables etc with LNAs being used to improve wireless connectivity and receive signals. In addition, the increased adoption of technologies such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and sub-6 GHz 5G networks, as well as the cost-effectiveness and integration possibility thanks to the advances in silicon-based LNAs, helped to fuel this trend.

The Telecom & Datacom segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR From 2024 to 2032, owing to the growth in 5G networks, small cell deployment, satellite internet, fiber-optic communication, and rising investments in 6G and cloud data centers.

For A Detailed Briefing Sessions with Our Team of Analyst, Connect Now @

North America Leads and Asia Pacific Accelerates Shaping the Future of the Low Noise Amplifier Market

North America dominated the Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) market in 2023 with a 35.7% share, and is anticipated to remain dominant throughout the forecast period as a result of the growing 5G infrastructure, aerospace, defense, and satellite communication industry. Further, the advancements by major players such as Qorvo, Skyworks Solutions, and Analog Devices are driving the application of military radar, space exploration, and telecom. Further expanding LNA demand, is the sustained R&D outlays by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) on advanced radar and satellite communication systems as well as from satellite broadband efforts such as SpaceX and Amazon's Project Kuiper.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth From 2024 to 2032, driven by fast-moving 5G deployment, IoT growth, and semiconductor production. LNA adoption in Asia Pacific receives strategic impulses in the form of heavy spending in telecom, automotive radar, and industrial automation in China, Japan, South Korea, and India, and rising production at foundries such as TSMC.

Recent Development:



April 2025, Analog Devices recently introduced the ADXL382 3-Axis MEMS Accelerometer, offering low noise, low power consumption, and wide bandwidth for precise measurements. It features advanced tap detection, anti-aliasing filters, and flexible integration for various applications. Feb 2025, Infineon's CoolGaN power transistors have been adopted in SounDigital's 1500 W Class D automotive sound system amplifier which have increased energy saving by 5\% and reduced energy loss by 60\%. The use of GAP gives GaN technology, which enables improved sound quality, 70% lower total resounding distortion, and 40% lower system weight.

T able o f Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 LNA Production Volumes, by Region (2023)

5.2 Frequency Band Trends

5.3 LNA Fab Capacity Utilization

5.4 LNA Adoption by Communication Protocol

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Low Noise Amplifier Market, by Frequency

8. Low Noise Amplifier Market, by Material

9. Low Noise Amplifier Market, by Vertical

10. Regional Analysis

11. Company Profiles

12. Use Cases and Best Practices

13. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Related Reports:

RF Power Amplifier Industry Analysis Report

Class D Audio Amplifier Industry Analysis Report

Amplifiers Industry Analysis Report

Audio Amplifier Industry Analysis Report

CONTACT: Contact Us: Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement Phone: +1-315 636 4242 | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)