SANS Institute Brings Cybersecurity Training And Expert-Led Sessions To GISEC Global 2025

SANS Institute , the global leader in cybersecurity training and certification, is participating in GISEC Global 2025 (6-8 May 2025) at the Dubai World Trade Center. This year, SANS Institute joins GISEC Global as a strategic partner, highlighting the company's long-term commitment to developing cybersecurity talent in the region.







From May 6 to 8, SANS also will host the SANS GISEC Academy. Located in Hall 4, SANS GISEC Academy is a community-led initiative offering three days of free-to-attend technical training sessions led by SANS Certified Instructors. These sessions are part of SANS' mission to upskill defenders and contribute meaningfully to the UAE's national and regional cybersecurity posture.

Each day will focus on a key cybersecurity domain. On day 1, instructor Jean-François Maes will lead a full-day track on Offensive Operations, covering topics such as malware evasion, OSINT exposure in cloud environments, and common vulnerabilities discovered over a decade of penetration testing. Day 2 shifts to Cyber Defense with Ian Reynolds, who will explore deception-based defenses, the role of AI and deepfakes in modern threat landscapes, and advanced threat hunting techniques. Day 3 will be led by Michael Hoffman, focusing on ICS/OT cybersecurity, with insights drawn from real-world incidents such as the Colonial Pipeline and Ukraine grid attacks. The sessions are tailored for cybersecurity professionals, analysts, SOC managers, and decision-makers looking to enhance their tactical and strategic defense skills.

“In the Middle East and beyond, digital infrastructure is under increasing pressure from AI-powered threats that are more deceptive, adaptive, and persistent,” said Ned Baltagi, Managing Director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa, SANS Institute.“From deepfake-enabled fraud to intelligent ransomware strains that evade detection, cybersecurity teams must shift from reactive defense to intelligence-driven prevention. At SANS, we're focused on equipping professionals with the practical skills and threat context they need to defend against this next wave of AI-fueled attacks. Cybersecurity is not just a professional responsibility, but a shared priority for national safety and resilience.”

In addition to the academy, Rob T Lee, Chief of Research at SANS Institute, will take the GISEC stage for two key sessions. On May 6, Rob will speak on the Dark Stage, presenting 'The AI Acceleration: Defending Critical Infrastructure Against Emerging Intelligent Threats'. His talk will highlight the growing use of AI in cyberattacks, the evolving“Volt/Salt Typhoon” methodology, and data-driven counter-defense strategies. On May 7, Rob will join a panel discussion on the Critical Infrastructure Stage exploring how precision AI and machine learning can secure operational technology environments.

“Attackers are no longer bound by time or complexity. What used to take weeks can now be done in minutes with tools that generate believable malware, deepfakes, and targeted phishing at scale,” said Lee.“We're not facing yesterday's threats moving faster, we're facing a new kind of battlefield. Defenders need to adapt, outpace, and outthink. The hardest part isn't finding the threat but in keeping up with how quickly it changes.”

Attendees are encouraged to visit the SANS team at Stand D75, Hall 7 , where senior executives will be available to share insights and connect with the cybersecurity community.

To continue its mission of upskilling cybersecurity professionals across the region, SANS will also be hosting four training events throughout the Middle East in May: SANS Doha (May 10–15), SANS Riyadh (May 10–22), SANS Abu Dhabi (May 18–23), and SANS Dubai (May 25–30).

About SANS Institute

The SANS Institute was established in 1989 as a cooperative research and education organization. Today, SANS is the most trusted and, by far, the largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification to professionals in government and commercial institutions worldwide. Renowned SANS instructors teach more than 60 courses at in-person and virtual cybersecurity events and OnDemand. GIAC, an affiliate of the SANS Institute, validates practitioner skills through more than 35 hands-on, technical certifications in cybersecurity . The SANS Technology Institute , a regionally accredited independent subsidiary, offers master's and bachelor's degrees, graduate certificates, and an undergraduate certificate in cybersecurity. SANS Security Awareness , a division of SANS, provides organizations with a complete and comprehensive security awareness solution, enabling them to manage their“human” cybersecurity risk easily and effectively. SANS also delivers a wide variety of free resources to the InfoSec community including consensus projects, research reports, webcasts, podcasts, and newsletters; it also operates the Internet's early warning system–the Internet Storm Center. At the heart of SANS are the many security practitioners, representing varied global organizations from corporations to universities, working together to support and educate the global information security community.