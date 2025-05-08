PIF Continues To Transform Women's Golf As Title Partner Of Revamped Global Series

Golf Saudi and PIF today announced the naming of PIF as title partner of a revamped global series that spans five women's golf events on the Ladies European Tour (LET). The partnership reinforces PIF's long-term commitment to women's sport.

The newly named PIF Global Series features five tournaments across three continents in 2025, with each event in the series adopting a novel format for women's golf that features both team and individual competitions, and a prize purse of $2 million for four of the tournaments. The prize purse is among the highest in women's golf.

The PIF Saudi Ladies International has been added to the 2025 roster of tournaments, strengthening the series' position as a key fixture alongside the regular LET schedule and majors competitions. The PIF Saudi Ladies International offers a prize purse of $5 million – one of the largest in women's professional golf.

The five events comprising the PIF Global Series are:



PIF Saudi Ladies International: Riyadh Golf Club, Riyadh (February 12-15, 2025)

Aramco Korea Championship: New Korea Country Club, Seoul, South Korea (May 9-11, 2025)

PIF Championship: Centurion Club, London (August 8-10, 2025)

Aramco Houston Championship: TBC, Houston (September 5-7, 2025) Aramco Shenzhen Championship: Mission Hills, Shenzhen, China (November 6-8, 2025)

Today's announcement reinforces PIF's role as one of the most prominent supporters of women's sports globally, breaking down barriers, addressing critical challenges and driving the promising future of sports.

Noah Alireza, CEO, Golf Saudi , said:“We are humbled to have this partnership with PIF that aspires to grow the women's game locally in Saudi Arabia and around the world. We have witnessed significant growth in local interest through hosting international tournaments, with over 6,000 individuals registering for our free 'GoGolf' lesson program. Through this partnership, we hope to continue this momentum by connecting Saudi Arabia's local commitment to women's golf with the global momentum of the sport.”

Alexandra Armas, CEO, Ladies European Tour , said:“These tournaments are well-supported by our members through their end-to-end event experiences and competitive environments. This partnership with PIF continues to raise the level of competition and commitment to the women's game, to ensure our players have the best possible opportunities to develop and succeed on the world stage.”

England's Charley Hull, Golf Saudi ambassador, said :“The new PIF Global Series is another huge moment for the LET, as it continues to grow and offer more opportunities for players to play and win in amazing events around the world. Golf Saudi and PIF have proven to be real game changers for women's golf, once again backing up their commitment to creating equal opportunities and raising the bar for the players. I love playing either as an individual or in a team, so I can't wait to tee it up at series events throughout the year and hopefully inspire more and more young people into golf around the world.”