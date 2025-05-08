403
ZULAL WELLNESS RESORT BY CHIVA-SOM HOSTS ASEAN MANGROVE PLANTING EVENT IN COLLABORATION WITH ASEAN COMMITTEE IN DOHA
(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Qatar, 8 May 2025: Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, Qatar’s largest wellness destination, proudly hosted a mangrove planting event on 6 May 2025 in collaboration with the Royal Thai Embassy, in its capacity as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Doha for 2025. The initiative underscores ASEAN’s shared commitment to environmental sustainability and supports Qatar’s ongoing efforts in mangrove conservation.
The event brought together esteemed diplomats and representatives from ASEAN member states, including:
• H.E. Mr. Sira Swangsilpa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand
• H.E. Mr. Mohamed Bahrim Abu Baker, Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam
• H.E. Mr. Ridwan Hassan, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia
• H.E. Mr. Pong Kok Tian, Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore
• H.E. Mr. Nguyen Huy Hiep, Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam
• Mrs. Maryam Masyitah Ahmad Termizi, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of Malaysia
• Ms. Cassandra B. Sawadjaan, Chargé d’Affaires, Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines
The gathering highlighted the importance of ecological preservation with participants planting mangroves, a vital natural resource for coastal protection, carbon sequestration, and biodiversity. Following the planting activity, guests enjoyed a curated wellness lunch at Al Sidr, further reflecting Zulal’s dedication to holistic wellbeing and sustainable hospitality.
Mr. Ammar Samad, General Manager at Zulal Wellness Resort, remarked: We are honoured to collaborate with the ASEAN Committee in Doha on this meaningful initiative. At Zulal Wellness Resort, sustainability is intertwined with wellness, and this event embodies our mission to nurture both personal wellbeing and planetary health. Just as mangroves create vital ecosystems, we believe in fostering connections - between people, nature, and sustainable living. Today's collaboration with ASEAN partners reflects this shared vision for a healthier future." Mangroves are not just trees, they are lifelines for our ecosystem, and today’s effort is a testament to collective action for a greener future.”
H.E. Mr. Sira Swangsilpa, Ambassador of Thailand to Qatar, as Chair of ACD for 2025, added “This mangrove planting activity symbolises ASEAN’s united commitment to environmental responsibility in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030’s environmental conservation priority. Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som stands as a testament to the valued partnership between Thailand’s Chiva-Som and Msheireb Properties, uniting our shared values of wellness, sustainability, and innovation. Zulal has been a key partner of the Embassy, actively supporting our efforts to promote Thai hospitality and environmental conservation efforts. Together, we aim to contribute to the preservation of Qatar’s natural environment and strengthen the spirit of community and environmental stewardship among the members of ASEAN Committee in Doha.”
