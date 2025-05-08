403
Bitcoin Nears $100,000 as Market Optimism and Global Trends Align
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Dubai, UAE – May 08, 2025: Bitcoin is once again approaching the highly anticipated $100,000 price level, fueled by renewed market optimism and favourable macroeconomic developments. The latest surge follows a post by former U.S. President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform, teasing a “Big News Conference” today regarding a major trade agreement with a “highly respected” country—widely believed to be the United Kingdom.
According to Simon Peters, crypto analyst at eToro, “The $100,000 level holds significant psychological and technical weight for bitcoin, acting as a resistance point in the past. When bitcoin first crossed this level in November 2024, we saw a sharp correction to $90,000 within days due to profit-taking.”
While a similar short-term pullback may occur if bitcoin breaches $100,000 again, analysts including Peters believe such dips are likely to be temporary.
Looking ahead, many market observers expect bitcoin to break and sustain above the $100,000 mark in the second half of 2025 and into early 2026, backed by improving macroeconomic indicators and growing global liquidity.
Bitcoin’s price trajectory often mirrors global liquidity—a measure of how much capital is flowing through financial systems—which is forecast to increase over the coming months. In parallel, a global shift toward lower interest rates is expected to further ease financial conditions, boosting risk-on sentiment for assets like cryptocurrencies.
Should the current crypto bull market continue to gather momentum, bitcoin could reach new all-time highs, potentially ranging between $150,000 and $250,000. However, based on historical patterns from 2018 and 2022, a significant drawdown could follow such peaks. In that scenario, $100,000 may re-emerge as a key support level—marking the bottom of the next bear cycle.
“As bitcoin edges closer to a historic breakout,” Peters adds, “the coming weeks may prove pivotal for investors and market participants globally.”
