Snap Inc. announces new tools and programs for brands to reach and engage audiences at the 2025 NewFronts
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE, 08 May 2025: On Snapchat, connecting with real friends and family all starts with a single Snap, but Snapchatters know that a single Snap means so much more. A Snap is raw, spontaneous, and immediate in ways that a text message or picture is not. It’s one of the most engaging ways to communicate exactly what a person is feeling, thinking, or doing in a precious, fleeting moment.
Today, Snap returned to the IAB NewFronts announcing new tools and programs for brands to leverage the power of a Snap and reach its growing audience of over 900 million monthly active users. Advertisers will be more empowered to show up on Snapchat just like Snapchatters – engaging with them on their terms, within the spaces they love, and in the language they understand.
Enter the Chat with Sponsored Snaps
Sponsored Snaps help advertisers engage Snapchatters where they are – through visual messaging in their Chat Feed – and partners have been seeing great success. To help brands further leverage this placement to reach their audience, Snap Inc. is introducing several updates to Sponsored Snaps:
• First Snap: First Snap is a first-impression, single-day takeover offering that delivers a Snap in the Chat Feed, that then can open to a full-screen video asset, and be followed up by a 1:1 Chat directly with the brand.
• Web & App Auction Ads: Snap is also beginning to deliver targeted ads to people via the ads auction. Snapchatters will get highly relevant Sponsored Snaps, and any advertisers will be able to create them, if using the following Goal-Based Bids:
o Web: Pixel Purchase, Pixel Add to Cart, Pixel Page View, Pixel Sign up
o App: App Install, App Purchase
• Sponsored Snaps from Creators: Advertisers can now send a Sponsored Snap directly from a creator’s handle to Snapchatters in the Chat Feed.
Work smarter, not harder with Snapchat Smart Campaign Solutions
To make campaigns on Snapchat go even further and help drive better performance outcomes, the company is also introducing Snapchat Smart Campaign Solutions – a new suite of solutions to deliver AI-powered performance and ease-of-use enhancements. This features two main “smart” solutions:
• Smart Bidding: The Smart Bidding strategy allows advertisers to set a target cost-per-action (CPA) that they would like to achieve. Snap’s systems consistently deliver a CPA within a reasonable range of that bid. This cutting edge ML technology now automatically adjusts bids and budgets spent on behalf of advertisers to maximize scale.
• Smart Budget: Smart Budget allows advertisers to automatically shift spend to the highest performing ad sets within a campaign to maximize outcomes while reducing time spent in Ads Manager.
Snap Inc. is continuing to evolve its ad platform to help drive stronger, more measurable outcomes for their partners. In Q1 2025, improvements across machine learning, privacy-safe signals, and new ad formats fueled 14% year-over-year growth in their direct response business, which contributed 75% of total advertising revenue for the first time. With growing adoption of tools like CAPI and tCPA, and a 60% increase in total active advertisers, the company is seeing meaningful momentum across businesses of all sizes.
