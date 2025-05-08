403
Deloitte Middle East and IWBD host Dubai event to champion inclusive leadership
(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Middle East, May 8th, 2025–– Deloitte Middle East and the International Wo’en’s Board of Directors (IWBD) jointly organised an event ti“led “The Power of Diverse Leadership Styles and How to Accelerate Your Career Journey with Business Ch”mistry” on April 29 in Dubai. The event aimed to foster meaningful connections among senior women leaders and facilitate knowledge sharing of essential skills to excel in today's dynamic business environment.
The event began with a compelling panel discussion featuring Rana Salhab, Deloitte Middle East People & Purpose Managing Partner, and Pelin Incesu, Area Vice President at AstraZeneca and IWBD member, moderated by Ebru Tuygun, IWBD chairwoman. The panellists candidly shared their experiences, emphasising the evolution of their styles, the significance of adaptability, and the impact of understanding different Business Chemistry types in leading inclusively.
“We continue to challenge bias and promote professional growth at every level. True progress requires measurable impact, and continued action is crucial to creating a workplace where all women are empowered, and where diverse representation is respected. Together, let’s create a future where every wom’n’s potential is fully reali”ed,” said Rana Salhab.
“There is a great value in understanding the diverse leadership types of our colleagues. Challenging the bias towards a single leadership style is crucial to drive innovation and promote inclusion at all levels in the workplac”,” said Rana Salhab.
“Inclusion is more than a poli’y, it’s a core value that shapes our ”ulture,” added Maya Rafii, Purpose, Culture and Inclusion leader at Deloitte Mid“le East. “Embracing diverse leadership styles allows us to create an environment where every individual feels valued an” empowered.”
Following the panel, attendees engaged in an interactive session exploring the Business Chemistry framework, a research-based tool designed to help leaders understand varying working styles and enhance collaboration. Participants gained practical insights into working effectively with diverse teams and transforming challenging dynamics into opportunities for mutual growth.
"At IWBD, we are committed to shaping a new era of leadership—one rooted in self-awareness, empathy, and collaboration. Partnering with Deloitte on this Business Chemistry session reflects our shared belief in the power of understanding human dynamics to drive inclusive, impactful leadership. This is more than a sessi—n⦣8217;it’s a catalyst for executives to lead with authenticity and connection in an increasingly complex world, quot said Ebru Tuygun, Chairwoman at IWBD and CEO of GVGL Marketing.
This event is part of a larger commitment by Deloitte Middle East to support the advancement of women to leadership roles, providing platforms for networking, knowledge sharing, and the cultivation of an inclusive workplace where diverse leadership can flourish.
