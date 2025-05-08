World Alpagut Federation Expands Ties With Uzbekistan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The delegation of the World Alpagut Federation has paid a working visit to Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

During the visit, a meeting was held with the Minister of Sports of Uzbekistan Adkham Ikramov and his deputy Shakhrulla Makhmudov.

The World Alpagut Federation was represented by Honorary President and Member of the Board Farid Alizadeh, Chairman of the Board Vasif Namazov, Vice-President for Development and Research Tural Abasguliyev and the Federation's authorized representative for Asia Alfiya Kalmaganbetova.

The meeting discussed the development prospects of the Alpagut martial art in the Central Asian region, organizational issues and possible areas of cooperation between the parties.

A preliminary agreement was also reached on the establishment of a local Alpagut Federation in Uzbekistan and the establishment of a regional federation that will operate in the Asian region.

The parties discussed issues related to expanding regional cooperation, strengthening sports diplomacy and promoting the Alpagut martial art internationally.

Alpagut is a martial art with its canons, traditions and philosophy. The word Alpagut consists of two words- Alp which means "warrior" and kulsal that means "saint". These are saint soldiers who battled for the sake of national and universal ideals.

The ancient sport which combines mixed Turkic martial arts consists of three systems: Aypara, Batur, and Jaimaz.

The fighting usually takes place in the wolf and falcon circle. Wolf and falcon circles are the totem that belongs to the Turkic world. The fight lasts two minutes.

A number of alpagut sports schools operate in Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Hungary and other countries.