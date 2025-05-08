Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Exports Jump 18% To $1.1 Billion In 1St Four Months
In the first four months of 2025, Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports reached a value of $1.1 billion, marking an 18% increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication.
